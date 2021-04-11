Government of Montserrat’s COVID-19 Relief Support Extended

The Government of Montserrat has extended the COVID-19 Relief Support for individuals who met the criteria and were not able to access the assistance by the end of March 2021.

The extension will only be open for the period April 12, to April 23, 2021 for individuals who were not assisted and who meet the following criteria:

1. Persons who did not receive any income for the month of February 2021 will be eligible for $900.

2. Persons who have received less than $900 for the month of February will be eligible for a top-up to the $900.

3. All children (0-17yrs) will receive $150. 18 years and up will receive $900.00 if they meet the above criteria.

4. Parents/Carers who have not received the $150 for child(ren) who live with them.

The extension will only be open for the period from April 12, 2021 to April 23, 2021 and eligible persons should call the following Social Services Department numbers between 8.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. – Monday to Friday:

496-5306, 496-5308, 496-5309.

Persons who have received an income for the February, 2021 over $900 whether by pension, Social Security, employment etc. will not be eligible for the COVID19-Relief Support of $900.