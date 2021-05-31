Montserrat Pensioners Can Now Validate Life Certificate Via WhatsApp

The Pensions Unit within the Office of the Deputy Governor will allow video calls via WhatsApp to validate life certificates for pensioners..

According to a Government of Montserrat press release, the Pensions Unit said video calls will enable overseas pensioners to complete their life certificates. The service facilitated through WhatsApp on a cell phone will be provided between 9AM to 3PM Mondays to Fridays.

The additional service is intended to reduce the time and expense experienced by pensioners residing overseas in completing their life certificates.

To use this WhatsApp validation service, overseas pensioners are required to add the following number to their WhatsApp 1-664-496-9202. The individual should then send a message including their full name. The pensioner will then be asked to present themselves via Video Call with a valid photo ID. Pensioners would not be required to submit a passport or any other form of identification to the Pensions Unit.

Individuals with questions can contact the ODG via telephone on 1-664-491-9202 or 1-664-491-6523/24. Government of Montserrat pensioners residing on island or overseas are reminded that Life Certificates are to be updated annually to avoid any disruption in the payment of benefits.