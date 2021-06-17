Internship Opportunity with CARICOM Energy Org

Nationals and residents of Montserrat who are interested in the energy sector, now have an opportunity to gain some work experience in the field, through an internship programme, being implemented by the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE).

The CCREEE was established as the implementation hub for sustainable energy activities and projects within the region and is a specialized agency of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The CCREE noted that the lack of a comprehensive, accurate and up-to-date dataset on the energy market in Caribbean countries is an obstacle not only to long-term planning and decision making, but also to socio- economic development and environmental protection in the region.

Therefore, under this programme the successful individual on Montserrat will work with the Energy Unit, Ministry of Communication, Works, Energy and Labour during the period July 5 2021 to August 27, 2021 and will be required to work in close collaboration with regional and national institutions to collect energy-related data for Caribbean territories.

Applicants should be pursing or have completed A’Levels and should also meet the following requirements:

 Be interested in the energy sector.

 Be willing to learn about the socio-economic, technical and environmental aspects of the energy landscape;

 Studies in sustainable energy, environmental sciences or related fields are an asset but not a requirement.

 National or resident of Montserrat

 Be proficient in English.

The intern applicant should send their application (motivation letter and CV) on or before 30th June 2021 to intern@ccreee.org and copied to BurkeK@gov.ms.

This internship will provide students and/or young professionals with a unique opportunity to work with the energy sector institutions and stakeholders in their countries, gain practical experience in the energy sector and contribute to the knowledge management functions of the CARICOM Energy Knowledge Hub (CEKH).