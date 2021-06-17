Today is Budget Day on Montserrat

Montserrat’s Premier and Minister of Finance Joseph E. Farrell will deliver the island’s 2021-2022 Budget during Meeting number 13 of the 17th Parliament on Montserrat at the Montserrat Cultural Centre on Thursday June 17, 2021 at 4:30PM.

On April 30, 2021, the Government of Montserrat announced that the UK Government has committed to a contribution of £23.6 million to Montserrat’s recurrent budget. The Minister of Finance will provide details of this allocation in his address which will outline the estimates and expenditure for the fiscal year.

The Budget Debate will follow on Tuesday June 22 and Wednesday June 23, 2021 starting at 9AM on both days.

The public is invited to tune in or view the presentations as a simulcast of the Budget Address and the Debate will be conducted on Radio Montserrat (ZJB) 95.5 or 88.3fm., Government Information Unit’s Channel on Digicel channel 96 and online on GIU’s YouTube GOM Information Unit – YouTube and Facebook Government Information Unit Montserrat | Facebook platforms.