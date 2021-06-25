Local Community Groups and Friendly Societies

Montserrat is served by several international friendly societies and other local non-governmental organisations.
Most hold regular meetings and community activities you can attend upon invitation or public notice.
These groups maintain Facebook pages and share regular updates on the local radio station, ZJB Radio Montserrat.
Here are links to their social media pages.
Environment/Nature
Montserrat Animal Protection Society
Children/Teens
Montserrat Brain Trust
Culture/Music
Montserrat Foundation UK Music Programme
International Service Clubs
Toastmasters International
People/Human Rights
Meals on Wheels
Montserrat Amateur Radio Society
Montserrat Association for Persons with Disabilities
Montserrat Diabetes Association
Sports Clubs
Montserrat Football Association Inc.
