Heavy Rainfall Expected Tonight from Potential Tropical Cyclone 6, Says DMCA

Montserrat remains under a Tropical Alert due to the passage of Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 tonight. The system is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds to the island late tonight into Tuesday. Possible rainfall accumulation is 1 to 2 inches.

In light of the above, the Disaster Management Coordination Agency, DMCA, urges residents in areas prone to flash floods, landslides and falling rocks to be vigilant and exercise extreme caution.

We are also appealing to motorists to be extremely careful when driving. Wet weather driving can be hazardous due to low visibility and heavy rainfall causing skids and hydroplaning.

The DMCA is advising all residents to avoid all ghauts and low-lying areas and to stay off the roads if necessary during heavy rainfalls. The less activity the fewer chances of accidents occurring.

Individuals crossing the Belham Valley River are urged to take the necessary precautions as Lahars or mudflows can occur at any time without little or no warning due to a significant amount of rainfall.

Moderate to rough seas are expected with waves peaking near 8 feet. A small craft warning is now in effect for the waters around the island. Sea bathers should stay out of the water.

DMCA will continue to monitor the situation and provide the necessary updates.

Stay Safe