DMCA Cautions that Heavy Rain could Trigger Flash Floods, Landslides

At 8 AM, 𝗣𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝟲 was centered near latitude 16.0 North, longitude 63.1 West. The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph.

𝗔𝘀 𝗣𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝟲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗮, 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘁𝗵𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗺𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝟮𝟰 𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀. 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺. 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗼𝘁𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝟮𝟱.𝟰 𝘁𝗼 𝟱𝟬.𝟴 𝗺𝗺 𝗼𝗿 𝟭 𝘁𝗼 𝟮 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀.

Hence, The Disaster Management Coordination Agency, DMCA, is urging residents in areas prone to flash floods, landslides and falling rocks to be vigilant and exercise extreme caution.

The DMCA is also appealing to motorists to be extremely careful when driving on the roads. Wet weather driving can be hazardous due to low visibility and heavy rainfall causing skids and hydroplaning.

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency is advising residents to avoid all ghauts and low-lying areas and to stay off the roads if necessary during heavy rainfalls. The less activity the fewer chances of accidents occurring.

Individuals crossing the Belham Valley River are being urged to take the necessary precautions as Lahars or mudflows can occur at any time with little or no warning due to prolonged rain, rain showers in the higher elevations and the soil already saturated.

Moderate to rough seas are expected to continue with waves peaking up to 9 feet. A small craft warning is in effect for the waters around the island. Sea bathers should stay out of the water.

DMCA will continue to monitor the situation and provide the necessary updates.