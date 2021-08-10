Customs Duty and Consumption Tax Concessions Extended for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

The Government of Montserrat has extended concessions on Customs Duties and Consumption Tax for Hybrid Vehicles until August 31, 2024.

According to a notice on the Ministry of Communications & Works Facebook page, residents can continue to benefit from exemptions on:

(a) Customs Duties on the importation of a plug-in hybrid vehicle.

(b) Consumption Tax on the importation of a hybrid vehicle other than a plug-in hybrid vehicle.

See https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/SRO-No-58-of-2021-CD-CT-Hybrid-Vehicles-Exemption-Order-1.pdf

The exemption from Customs Duties and Consumption Taxon 100% electric vehicles (EV); Charging stations; and Replacement batteries and charging stations approved under SRO 19 of 2019 remains in effect until the same date.

See https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/SRO-No-29-of-2019-Customs-Duties-and-Consumption-Tax-Electric-and-Hybrid-Vechicles-Exemption-Order-.pdf