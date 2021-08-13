Tropical Storm Warning Issued for Montserrat

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR MONTSERRAT AS TROPICAL DEPRESSION SEVEN MOVES QUICKLY WESTWARD

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda upgraded the tropical storm watch for Montserrat to tropical storm warning on Friday August 13, 2021 at 8 pm.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

The Depression is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or on Saturday as it nears the islands. At this time, it is most likely that it will be a moderate tropical storm when it reaches. However, there still remains some uncertainty as to exact strength therefore residents are urged to implement their hurricane preparedness plans for a potentially strong tropical storm.

At the reasonable worst-case scenario, the system could pose a moderate threat, with the potential to cause significant impacts from storm force winds, high seas and moderate flooding resulting in some disruptions to daily life and damage to weak infrastructure.

At 8PM, the center of Tropical Depression Seven was located near Latitude 15.6 North, Longitude 53.1 West or about 610 Miles East of Montserrat.

Based on the forecast track, the system will likely affect Montserrat Late Saturday into Sunday. Skies will become overcast with showers and thunderstorms late Saturday and into most of Sunday. Rainfall totals in excess of two inches ae also likely and could lead to flooding in low and flood prone areas. Residents in these areas should keep this in mind.

Seas will deteriorate with the passage of the depression and could peak near 2.8 meters or 9 feet. Therefore mariners should stay in port beginning late Saturday into Sunday.

All residents are urged to monitor the movement of Tropical Depression Seven closely and act to protect life and property.

FORECASTER LETITIA HUMPHREYS

LOCATION…15.6N 53.1W ABOUT 580 MI…935 KM E OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 275 DEGREES AT 22 MPH…35 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1010 MB…29.83 INCHES