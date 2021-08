Tropical Storm Grace Expected to Pass Over Montserrat Sunday

At 5:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Grace was located near latitude 15.8 North, longitude 55.6 West.

Grace is moving toward the west near 22 mph (35 km/h).

On the forecast track, the center of the storm is forecast to move over Montserrat and the rest of the Leeward Islands tonight, over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, and then over the Dominican Republic on Monday.

Grace is a small tropical storm. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center.

Weather Statement Follows:

TROPICAL STORM GRACE IS MOVING QUICKLY TOWARD THE WEST NEAR 22 MPH (35 KM/H). THIS GENERAL MOTION IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE WITH A GRADUAL DECREASE IN FORWARD SPEED EXPECTED DURING THE NEXT FEW DAYS. ON THE FORECAST TRACK, THE CENTRE OF THE STORM IS FORECAST TO MOVE OVER THE LEEWARD ISLANDS LATE TONIGHT.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 40 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS. SOME STRENGTHENING IS FORECAST DURING THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS.

TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS EXTEND UP TO 25 MILES FROM THE CENTRE.

THE ESTIMATED MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE IS 1007 MB OR 29.74 INCHES.

BASED UPON THE LATEST OBSERVATION AND ANALYSIS, THE TROPICAL STORM WILL BEGIN TO AFFECT THE ISLANDS BETWEEN LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY. PEAK WINDS OF 45 MPH ARE EXPECTED TO MOVE ACROSS MONTSERRAT WITH GUSTS TO NEAR 60 MPH. RAINFALL TOTALS IN EXCESS OF 2 INCHES ARE LIKELY AND COULD LEAD TO FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS AS WELL AS THE POTENTIAL FOR MUDSLIDES. RESIDENTS IN THESE AREAS SHOULD KEEP THIS IN MIND.

SEAS WILL START TO DETERIORATE BY TONIGHT WITH PEAK HEIGHTS OF 2.8 METERS OR 9 FEET. THEREFORE, MARINERS SHOULD STAY IN PORT AND SEEK SAFE ANCHORAGE

ALL RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO MONITOR THE MOVEMENT OF TROPICAL STORM GRACE CLOSELY AND ACT TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY.