Premier Farrell Extends Condolences to Antigua & Barbuda on the Passing of Sir Lester Bird

Montserrat’s Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph E. Farrell, extended his deepest condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister and National Hero of Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Lester Bird, who died early Monday morning at his home in Antigua.

“During the height of our volcanic eruptions in the 1990s, Sir Lester is credited with facilitating unrestricted entry to Antigua and indefinite stay for Montserratians during this challenging time in our history. He was also a strong regionalist and the first Chairman of

the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

“The Government and people of Montserrat mourn this great loss not only for Antigua and Barbuda who has lost a great son of the soil, but also the Eastern Caribbean who has lost a great thinker, bold orator and tireless advocate for small island states,” Premier Farrell’s statement read.

In conveying sympathies to the Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda, Gaston Browne, Premier Farrell affirmed that the thoughts and prayers of Montserratians are with the family of Sir Lester Bird as well as the people and Government of Antigua and Barbuda.