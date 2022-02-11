Minister of Communications Chairs Special Meeting of COTED

Deputy Premier & Minister with responsibility for Communications, Dr. Samuel Joseph chaired the Ninety-First Special Meeting of the of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) –Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) on Friday.

The meeting commenced virtually at 10AM. with participation by several ICT Ministers from among CARICOM Member States.

The objectives of the Meeting are to:

i. Determine progress related to mandates from the Conference of Heads of Government and make recommendations to the Thirty-Third Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government, scheduled for 28 February to 1 March 2022;

ii. Approve / discuss documents related to mandates from the Seventy-Ninth (79 th ) and Eighty-Sixth (86 th ) Special Meetings of the COTED – ICT; and

iii. Recommend priorities areas of focus and initiatives related to the CARICOM Single ICT Space for 2022.

ICT Lead Agencies in attendance include, Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU); Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU); ICANN and the Organisation of Caribbean Utility Regulators (OOCUR).