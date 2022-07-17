What’s Happening at Calabash Festival 2022

Montserrat’s Calabash Festival begins Sunday, July 17, 2022.

The week opens with Neighbourly Day which is a time to check on your neighbours and attend your local church. The special Calabash service with community awards was held on Sunday morning at the Shiloh Pentecostal Church in Salem.

All roads lead to Old Road Bay on Sunday afternoon for CalaSplash, a beach fete produced by Chess Entertainment.

Monday, July 18 is slated for boat tours to visit Plymouth and Rendezvous Beach.

On Tuesday, July 19, Digital Strategist Ursula Barzey is the presenter for the Dr. George Irish Lecture Series. She will speak on Lessons from the life story of Montserratian Entrepreneur Dorothy Kirwan Thomas, aka Queen of Demerara. The lecture will be virtual and can be viewed on the Montserrat Festivals & Carnival page at 5PM.

Click here to watch Dr. George Irish Lecture Series – Tuesday, July 19 at 5PM

Wednesday, July 20 is a public holiday in commemoration of the National Day of Prayer.

The Grand Food Fair is slated for Friday, July 22 in Little Bay. There are always lots of traditional foods to sample, including the national dish goat water, coconut dumpling, ducana and something for your sweet tooth.

Scriber Adventures will host a hike on Saturday morning through the Oriole Walkway down through the Duberry Cassava Trail. Check-in begins at 6AM at Hilltop Coffee House. The hike starts at 6:30AM. Breakfast will be served in Salem Centre following the hike.

More than 30 entrepreneurs will be displaying their products at PRIME, the Produced in Montserrat Expo. The expo organised by the Montserrat Arts Council, Trade & Investment & Standards returns for the second year and will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24 at the Cultural Centre. The expo kicks off with a ceremony at 10AM. It will also be streamed on the festival social media and other social media sites.

The Calabash Festival is funded through the Montserrat Arts Council and with sponsorship from local businesses.