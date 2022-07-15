Montserrat’s National Day of Prayer is Wednesday, July 20

Wednesday, July 20, 2022, has been declared as a National Day of Prayer and Fasting.

The public holiday will allow for the nation to reflect on God’s goodness to Montserrat over the past 27 years since volcanic eruptions began.

Rev. Jesner Louis-Charles, Chairman of the Montserrat Christian Council said on ZJB Radio Thursday that this year’s theme is “Give God His due”. He added that it was a time to show gratitude and proclaim His greatness.

Activities for the day are as follows:

All churches across the island are expected to be open to the public from 6AM to noon for prayer and reflection.

From 6:30AM to 3PM moments of prayer and reflection from various members of the clergy and laity will air on ZJB Radio.

Between 3PM to 4:45PM, the public are invited to call ZJB Radio and share prayers and reflections of God’s goodness with listeners.

From 4:40PM to 5:15PM there will be closing reflections from the council.

5:30PM – Thanksgiving Service at Cultural Centre

Rev. Louis-Charles is encouraging heads of departments and local businesses to allow their staff to observe moments of prayer and reflection throughout the next week while at work on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Source: Thursday July 14, 2022 “A Statement by Rev. Jesner Louis-Charles, Chairman of the Montserrat Christian Council, Regarding the Upcoming National Day of Prayer and Fasting” | Montserrat Radio Echo