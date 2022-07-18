MAPS’s Dog Show Back this Saturday

There is still time to register to participate in the Montserrat Animal Protection Society’s Annual Dog Show.

Slated for Saturday, July 23 as part of the Calabash Festival, there are prizes to be won in 10 categories.

Pet owners can enter more than one of the following categories:

Dog with the waggiest tail

Best Trick

Best 6 legs (4 for dog, 2 for owner)

Best over 12 years of age Handler

Best Costume on Dog & Handler

Best Young Handler under 12

Best Owner/dog Look Alike

Best Platinum Jubilee Dog

Best Overall Performance

There is a $10 registration fee, and all dogs must be over six months to compete.

The event is sponsored by MAPS and Montserrat Arts Council.