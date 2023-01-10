Government Awarded Over $400,000 in Housing Grants in 2022

The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and Environment awarded more than $400,000 in Housing Assistance grants in 2022.

Beverley Mendes, Permanent Secretary for MALHE confirmed that 37 grants were approved under the scheme. There were two material grants of $40,000 each awarded and 35 home improvement grants at a value of $385,617.

Premier Joseph Farrell noted in his New Year’s Message that MALHE had also undertaken repairs to 19 homes last year.

Under MALHE’s Materials, Financial Assistance and Home Improvement Grants scheme, eligible residents can receive funding from $10,000 to $40,000 to improve or build a home.