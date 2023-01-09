DMCA – Dr Wood’s Side Still Impassable, Water Flowing in Belham Valley River

Notice from the DMCA!

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) is advising residents in Isles Bay Hill, Sand miners, and other members of the public that road from the Dr Wood’s side is still impassable as water continues to flow in that area of the Belham Valley River. Therefore, no one should attempt to cross the valley from that side. Any attempt to cross the Belham Valley from the Dr Wood’s side at this time can be dangerous, and vehicles can be swept away or stall in flowing water.

However, the Belham Valley is accessible via the road from the Isle Bay Hill side, but due care and attention must be taken when using that road because of puddles of water on the road, which can cause a dangerous situation for drivers.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when crossing over to Isle Bay Hill due to a shallow pool of water on the road, which can be dangerous.

Residents should be mindful that rain showers in higher elevations can still trigger further lahars or mudflows occurring in the entire Belham Valley.