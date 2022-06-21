Montserrat’s Housing Assistance Programme Now Open for Applications

The Housing Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, and the Environment announced Tuesday that it is now accepting applications for its Housing Assistance Programme.

Funded by the Government of Montserrat, the programme has three components (1) Financial assistance of $40,000, (2) A material grant of $40,000 and (3) A home improvement grant of $10.000.

The programme stems from the 2010 Housing Strategy which promotes the creation of a sustainable housing market and encourages homeownership. Conditional grants are available to assist qualified households with purchasing or constructing a decent permanent home North of Nantes River.

Ideal targets for the scheme are people who, based on their financial assessment, can acquire mortgage financing, or utilise private resources to purchase or construct a home in the North of Montserrat. Households who require some collateral or financial assistance to procure land and construct a dwelling house in a timely manner to meet the housing needs of their families will benefit from this programme.

To qualify for the $40,000 financial grant, the head of the household must be able to secure sufficient funds to build a habitable dwelling within a maximum period of six to eight (6 – 8) months.

The conditional grant of EC$40,000 along with the accumulated savings of the beneficiary should meet at least 25% of the cost of building a habitable home, within the specified time.

Priority will be given to those applicants who are:

First-time recipients of housing assistance from Government

Paying mortgages or land loan payments for abandoned properties in the Exclusion Zone and/or the potential Evacuation Zone

Living in rented private housing in the North

Not owners of a dwelling house North of Nantes River

Living in overcrowded or substandard housing

Registered owners of land North of Nantes River, save and except where the applicant can acquire land and mortgage financing at the same time

Skilled/professional workers within the public/private sector

In full-time stable employment

Capable of securing a mortgage

Employees within the essential services sector

For more information: See related documents.

Financial Assistance – $40,000 | Home improvement – $10,000-Grant | Materials Grant – $40,000

Individuals needing further information and those interested in these incentives are asked to register their interest on or before June 30, 2022, at the Housing Unit Office at Brades. 664-491-7862 or 491-7861 – email housingunit@gov.ms.