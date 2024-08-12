Tropical Storm Ernesto Forms as Warning Issued for Montserrat and Leeward Islands

Tropical Storm Ernesto forms in the Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph; A Tropical Storm Warning remains firmly in place for Montserrat.

Residents are urged to be prepared and to take action where necessary to protect life and property.

At 5 P.M, the center of Tropical Storm Ernesto was located near latitude 16.0 North, longitude 57.5 West. Ernesto is moving toward the west-northwest near 28 mph. A westward to west-northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is

expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Ernesto is expected to move across portions of the Leeward Islands late tonight or Tuesday.