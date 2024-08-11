Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Montserrat

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Montserrat for Potential Tropical Cyclone Five with impacts expected as early as Tuesday.

As of 5PM on Sunday, August 11, 2024, the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm before reaching the Leeward Islands, where Tropical Storm Watches are in effect. Tropical storm conditions could begin on Tuesday for portions of the area.

Meteorologist Dale Destin of the Antigua & Barbuda Met Office says “Storm-force winds are mostly likely to reach us Tuesday morning between 8AM and 2PM and last for about six hours; should all be over by Tuesday night. No hurricane winds are expected neither sustained nor in gusts. Winds are likely to range between 40 and 60 mph with higher gusts. This info is subject to change; keep monitoring.”

The advisory from the National Hurricane Centre in Florida notes that heavy rainfall may result in locally considerable flash flooding and mudslides in portions of the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday and Wednesday, and into Puerto Rico Wednesday through Thursday.

Additional watches or warnings will likely be required for the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico tonight or early Monday, and interests in these locations should monitor the progress of this system.