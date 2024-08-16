Minister Charles Kirnon Retiring from Political Office

Current Minister of Health, Education and Community Services Charles Kirnon will not be a candidate in the upcoming national elections.

Kirnon, who is one of the original members of the Movement for Change and Prosperity (MCAP) was honoured on Thursday evening for his contribution to politics and the people of Montserrat during the party’s convention and introduction of six new candidates.

Minister Kirnon first served as Minister of Agriculture from 1991 to 1995, Minister of Communications, Works and Labour from 2009 to 2014 and Minister of Health, Education and Community Services from 2019 to 2024.

Chairman of MCAP Roy Greaves told the gathering that Minister Kirnon “has always remained true to himself. A straight shooter known for his sharp mind, attention to detail and his unmatched wit. MCAP wishes to honour his immense contribution and years of dedicated service.”

After accepting the award from party leader Dr. Samuel Joseph, Kirnon said “I’ll still be in active politics just not at the ministerial level. Whenever I am needed to serve this country, I will be. I’ve done the whole gamut. It’s time for me to move on. When I began, I was in my mid 30s. It is time for us to pass the baton if we want to see Montserrat progress.”

He challenged the belief that politicians need experience. Calling it the biggest lie you can tell politically, the minister said what is needed is experience in leadership and management. The only way to gain political experience is being willing to learn, he added.

The minister said that he plans to be visible on the campaign trail.

The date of the general elections has not yet been announced.

