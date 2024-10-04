Glendon Hospital Radiology Department Preps for CT and Mammogram Services Rollout

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) recently hosted a critical site visit to the Glendon Hospital Radiology Department by esteemed radiologist, Dr. Sundeep Shah.

Dr. Sundeep Shah is a leading figure in diagnostic and interventional radiology in Jamaica. and Head of the Department of Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI). Shah is said to have played a significant role in advancing radiology services in Jamaica.

A release from the ministry said that the radiologist’s visit “marks a significant step forward in strengthening the Glendon Hospital’s diagnostic capabilities, ensuring high standards of care and safety in preparation for the full deployment of Computed Tomography (CT) and Mammography services.”

During his two-week visit from September 13 to 27, Dr. Shah worked closely with the hospital’s radiology team “to achieve key objectives that are critical to the success of this initiative.

“These objectives included development and review of diagnostic protocols, development of a departmental plan, equipment training, enhancing radiologic techniques and imaging and development of healthcare quality and safety procedures as well as advisory to the MoHSS on further equipment and supply needs,” the release explained.

In an assessment of his visit Dr. Shah indicated that the key objectives were successfully completed. He stated “CT and mammography equipment have been successfully installed, tested and are operational. Applications training has been completed following my visit and

that of a pressure injector specialist. Departmental processes and protocols were reviewed and test scans were successfully conducted. Radiographers and doctors have also undergone training.”

He further hailed the work the Radiology Department noting that he was impressed with the dedication to providing the best quality of care, adherence to guidelines and procedures and the compassionate care displayed within the Department.

Senior Radiographer within the Glendon Hospital Radiology Department, Miss Antoinette Silcott expressed her gratitude for this developmental exercise. She said “the expansion of services is welcomed. A fully functioning Radiology Department is critical to enhancing patient are through accurate diagnosis and the early detection of disease. We – the radiographers, eagerly anticipate the finalisation of the process so these new services can be offered to the people of Montserrat.”

Official launch of both CT and Mammography services will be announced by the Ministry of Health and Social Services in the very near future.