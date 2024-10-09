New St. Maarten Digital Embarkation/Disembarkation (ED) Entry Form

The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau is excited to announce the launch of the new Digital Embarkation/ Disembarkation (ED) Form. The website www.entry.sx is available as of October 8th, 2024, and will serve as a critical resource for passengers entering our borders. The new Arrival Hall is scheduled for opening on October 15th, 2024.

Currently, the system is in a testing phase, allowing for evaluation and adjustments before it becomes mandatory for all visitors, residents, and transit passengers traveling to or through St. Maarten. “We do ask every visitor to fill out the entry form that has started, October 8th, before check-in for their flight in order to expedite their arrival and for the system to reach 100% success rate as quickly as possible” says Director of tourism May- Ling Chun.

The ED form must be completed online before check-in for your flight, ensuring a smoother and more efficient travel experience for all travelers arriving in St. Maarten. This form is in compliance with the National Ordinance and is aimed at improving border security and enhancing the overall visitor experience.

Key Information:

• Who Needs to Fill Out the Form: All travelers, including visitors, residents, transfer passengers, cruise line crew, and overnighting crew, must complete the ED form. This applies to citizens of both the Dutch side (Sint Maarten) and the French side (Saint Martin).

• Filling Out the Form: Travelers are encouraged to fill out the form up to 7 days before travel, but it must be completed at least before check-in. The form is accessible online and should be completed individually for each traveler, including children. Once filled out confirmation is sent via your email that you provided in the form. (Please check also your junk mail).

• Group and Family Submissions: While one person can fill out the form for the entire family or group, each traveler must have an individual form or be listed under group registration. Proof of the completed form will be required at immigration.

• Access and Updates: Travelers can update their form if there are any changes to their flight schedule or accommodation. If the form is denied, it can be re-submitted for review.

• Important Requirement: Travelers need to show proof that the form has been completed. Airlines will require this proof at check-in.

Why This Matters:

This new digital form aims to simplify the arrival process for travelers while ensuring safety and compliance with local regulations. By moving to a fully digital system, St. Maarten is aligning with modern travel requirements, providing visitors and citizens with a streamlined, efficient process.

By embracing technological innovation and fostering strong interagency collaboration, PJIAE, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of TEATT are committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety, security, and efficiency for our travelers and our nation.

How to Complete the ED Form:

• Visit www.entry.sx to access the online ED form.

• Fill out the form truthfully and submit it at least before checking in for your flight.

• You can also update your submitted form if your travel plans change.

For more information on the new ED form and its requirements, visit our official website entry.sx

Stay ahead of your trip and complete your ED form today for a hassle-free journey to paradise!

