DMCA Launches Dedicated Montserrat Weather Social Media Platforms

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) has launched Montserrat Weather on social media, a new initiative aimed at providing the public with up-to-date, Montserrat-specific weather information. Montserrat Weather is now live on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, with plans to add a dedicated weather extension on the DMCA’s official website at dmca.gov.ms.

A release from the DMCA said the new platforms are part of the DMCA’s ongoing efforts to streamline its communication strategy, enabling its primary social media channels to focus on the core functions of disaster risk reduction. These core functions include prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery phases. By creating dedicated platforms for Montserrat Weather, the DMCA can ensure weather updates receive full public attention without overwhelming the disaster management content.

“Time-critical information shared through our social media platforms during an emergency can help save lives,” said Shirlian Queeley, Information and Education Officer at the DMCA. “Having Montserrat Weather as a separate entity allows us to better manage and disseminate weather-specific updates while keeping a clear focus on disaster management communications.”

With weather patterns playing a crucial role in disaster preparedness and response, Montserrat Weather will provide real-time updates, forecasts, and alerts to ensure residents remain informed and prepared for any situation. The separation of Montserrat Weather from the DMCA’s main platforms ensures that both weather-related and disaster management content are communicated effectively, without confusion.

The DMCA encourages all residents and visitors to follow Montserrat Weather on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for timely weather updates. Those not on social media can tune in to ZJB Radio for daily weather reports.

For more information, visit dmca.gov.ms or contact the DMCA at 1-664-491-7166.

About the DMCA

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) is the lead agency responsible for disaster preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery in Montserrat. Through proactive planning, public education, and timely information dissemination, the DMCA works to minimize risks and ensure the safety and well-being of the people of Montserrat.