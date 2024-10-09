New Lighting Standards Introduced for Montserrat

The Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour, and Energy is pleased to announce the launch of the next phase of its energy efficiency initiatives with the development of new lighting standards for Montserrat. This project, implemented by the consultancy firm Atom Solutions, is aligned with the CARICOM energy regulations adopted across the Caribbean.

The Lighting Standard Project is part of the broader “Energy Efficient Lighting and Environmentally Friendly Lamp Disposal” initiative, which aims to promote sustainable energy use and responsible disposal practices on the island. Additionally, the Post-COVID Cost Reduction through Energy Efficiency project remains ongoing. Both projects are supported by the Resilience, Sustainable Energy, and Marine Biodiversity (RESEMBID) programme and funded by the European Union, with a combined value of EUR €592,351 (XCD $1,691,795).

The new lighting standard aims to reduce energy consumption by promoting the use of energy-efficient lighting solutions throughout the island. This initiative will support Montserrat’s broader efforts to improve energy sustainability, reduce electricity costs to users, and meet the country’s 2030 Green Energy Goals. The Lighting Standard Project commenced in September 2024 and is set to conclude by the end of October 2024.

The Minister of Communications, Works, Labour and Energy, Dr. The Honorable Samuel Joseph, expressed enthusiasm for this latest development, stating: “We are thrilled to enter this next phase in achieving Montserrat’s 2030 Green Energy Goals. The introduction of these new lighting standards will be a significant step forward in making energy more affordable for both our residents and business owners. By promoting energy efficiency across the island, we are paving the way for further, more comprehensive legislation that will continue to address our energy challenges. This initiative is about building a more sustainable future, reducing costs, and empowering our community to contribute to Montserrat’s energy resilience.”

The successful implementation of the new lighting standard is expected to:

1. Lower electricity bills for households and businesses by reducing overall energy usage.

2. Increase public awareness about energy efficiency and the long-term benefits of adopting energy-saving technologies.

3. Strengthen Montserrat’s energy resilience, helping the island to meet its energy policy targets in a sustainable and cost-effective way.

The project consultant, Dr. Erwin Edwards of Atom Solutions, highlighted the importance of this initiative: “We are delighted to be working with Montserrat once again as we take this bold step to support the management of energy consumption more responsibly. The lighting standard we are developing is designed to embrace CARICOM’s guidelines, ensuring that Montserrat remains aligned with international best practices in energy efficiency. This project represents not only a technical intervention but also a commitment to supporting the local community by promoting sustainable practices that will benefit future generations.”

RESEMBID Senior Programme Manager – Resilience, Mr. Edward Turvill also shared his excitement about Montserrat’s progress:

“We are pleased to see Montserrat joining the rest of the CARICOM region in upgrading its energy policies to reflect a more sustainable and responsible approach to energy efficiency. This initiative, part of the ongoing Free Lamp Exchange and Environmentally Friendly Lamp Disposal project, demonstrates Montserrat’s leadership in prioritizing energy resilience and environmental responsibility. These efforts are a shining example for the rest of the region, and we are proud to support Montserrat on this journey.”

Further details on how the public can participate in the Free Lamp Exchange Programme and how they will benefit from the new lighting standard will be provided in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the Free Lamp Exchange Programme is still ongoing, and residents can register to exchange their old bulbs for more energy-efficient ones by visiting this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScf-

83pMSNegfpEvR3U8og1T1GHtHyWtDPpZNVLlZcrtiIkGQ/viewform?usp=send_form

About RESEMBID:

RESEMBID is a 47-project programme funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France – the development cooperation agency of the Government of France and supports sustainable human development efforts in 12 Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) – Aruba, Anguilla, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Montserrat, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Saint Barthélemy, Sint Maarten and Turks and Caicos.