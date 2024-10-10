Montserrat to Test Multi-Agency Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) and Pollution Response

Next week, Montserrat will test its multi-agency response to a complex but realistic maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) scenario, as part of a broader environmental response and salvage operation.

According to a release from the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA), the SAR component aims to evaluate Montserrat’s SAR services, national SAR plan, and the coordination between various agencies during such incidents.

This exercise is part of the Montserrat Counter Pollution Workshop, facilitated by the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) and the Montserrat Maritime Administration (MMA), in collaboration with the UK Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) and the UK Health Security Agency.

The workshop, designed for senior public service decision-makers, will focus on enhancing Montserrat’s ability to manage both maritime Search and Rescue and pollution incidents. It will take place from Tuesday, October 15, 2024, to Thursday, October 17, 2024, at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

The objectives are:

 To exercise the alerting and response activation procedures for a major maritime incident, ensuring a coherent and effective multi-agency response.

 To practice officers in their roles, specifically in responding to maritime pollution incidents.

 To familiarize key government officials with the processes, procedures, and stakeholders involved in managing a major maritime incident.

The workshop aims to ensure that senior government officials are well-prepared to effectively organize, plan, and respond to maritime SAR and pollution incidents.

For more information, visit dmca.gov.ms or contact the DMCA at 1-664-491-7166.

