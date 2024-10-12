34 Candidates Nominated for Montserrat’s General Elections 2024

Nomination Day, Thursday October 10 saw 34 candidates submit their applications to be added to the ballot paper for the General Elections slated for Thursday, October 24.

Elections Returning Officer Edith Duberry told ZJB News the process was smooth.

The number is one less than the 35 which contested the 2019 elections. Duberry said 19 males and 15 females submitted nominations in the presence of their two nominators and one witness.

A non-refundable fee of $1000 was also paid by each nominee.

According to Supervisor of Elections Barrington Chalmers, the next step is for each candidate to submit high resolution photos of themselves for use on the ballot paper. He also requested that the background colors of the photo should be in the color of the party or independent candidate for easy identification on the ballot paper.

Once all applications have been approved, the names of the candidates will be announced on ZJB Radio and printed in the Gazette and local paper.

Chalmers encouraged all registered voters to use their power and vote to select the island’s leadership for the next five years.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The parties contesting the elections are:

United Alliance (UA) led by Montserrat’s first premier Reuben T. Meade – 9 candidates

People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) led by Paul Lewis – 9 candidates

Movement for Change and Prosperity (MCAP) led by Dr. Samuel Joseph – 9 candidates

Positive Progression for People (PPP) with Karen Allen – 1 candidate

Independent candidates planning to contest the elections include:

Wilford ‘Moose’ Meade

Debra Lewis (former Director of External Affairs)

Delmaude Ryan (former Minister of Education under the PDM government 2014 -2019)

Vickie “Storm” Stephenson (calypsonian)

Claude Gerald

Charlesworth Piper

An election observation mission is expected on island ahead of polling day.

Learn more about the Electoral Commission and check if you are registered to vote at https://electoralcommission.ms

Watch ZJB’s candidate interviews here:

