Montserrat Hosts Drone Operator Workshop for Comprehensive Disaster Management

A one-day training workshop was held on Friday, October 11, aimed at equipping drone operators and key agencies with the skills necessary to operate Unmanned Aerial Systems (UASs) within the framework of the Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) Programme.

A release from the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) said the “use of UAS technology in disaster management has seen significant growth in recent years, offering critical capabilities in the aftermath of natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and floods. These systems provide vital support for aerial surveillance, search and rescue operations, damage assessments, mapping, communication, coordination, and the delivery of essential supplies during emergencies.”

With the support of Global Support and Development (GSD), the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) has launched the “UAS for Humanitarian Operations Consultancy.” This initiative aims to establish a UAS component within the CDM Programme across all CDEMA participating states.

The programme seeks to create an internationally recognized certification for UAS operators, producing a highly trained cadre of facilitators and operators. These individuals will be equipped with regional certifications, necessary permissions, and comprehensive knowledge, enabling them to respond effectively to emergencies and support the Regional Response Mechanism (RRM) in all phases of CDM operations.

Led by CDEMA’s Regional Training Centre, the initiative is being conducted in collaboration with the University of the West Indies, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Councils, UNICEF Drone Academy, and the National Institute for Science and Technology. These institutions are responsible for overseeing the programme’s standardization, evaluation, certification, and accreditation processes.

CDEMA envisions that this initiative will strengthen efforts toward a more resilient Caribbean, one that is better equipped to address the risks and losses associated with natural and technological hazards, as well as the impacts of climate change. This initiative aligns with the region’s goals for long-term sustainable development.

The workshop, held at the DMCA conference room, was facilitated by Consultant Lavern Rogers-Ryan of LRR Geospatial Consultancy.

About the DMCA

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) is the lead agency responsible for disaster preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery in Montserrat. Through proactive planning, public education, and timely information dissemination, the DMCA works to minimize risks and ensure the safety and well-being of the people of Montserrat.