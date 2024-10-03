EcoMontserrat Recycling Programme Ending After Six Years

After six years of service to the community, Montserrat’s pioneering EcoMontserrat Recycling Programme is winding down. The initiative, launched by Scuba Montserrat in 2017, and later managed by Island Solutions, marked the island’s first national recycling and single-use plastic reduction programme. Despite its success, the programme is ending due to funding challenges.

According to a statement released by the organisation on Thursday, the project, which began with a three-year grant from the Darwin Plus Initiative in 2018, achieved remarkable results. In 2019, the first collection bins were placed at bars and restaurants across Montserrat, quickly expanding to over 60 establishments and six community drop points.

“We were blown away by the community’s responses and support of the project,” said Andrew Myers, co-founder of Island Solutions, reflecting on the early days of the programme.

Although grant funding ended in 2021, Island Solutions managed to secure additional funding through the Montserrat Governor’s Office, stretching their resources for another year. For the past few years, however, the programme has been running largely on donations and the dedication of the project managers, Andrew Myers and Emmy Aston, often working with no pay.

“However, recently the project has been funded nearly completely through our nonprofit, Island Solutions. Unfortunately, we are unable to continue to fund the project ourselves,” added Myers.

The EcoMontserrat programme has achieved significant milestones, including redirecting nearly two million glass bottles and containers from landfills, roadsides, and beaches. The initiative also provided reusable bags and eco-friendly alternatives to local businesses to reduce single-use plastics, while supporting local entrepreneurs. Additionally, the project involved educational outreach through schools, camps, beach clean-ups, and environmental talks on social media.

“It has been an amazing 6+ years of programmes that we feel have made Montserrat more clean, green, and pristine,” said Emmy Aston. “Our amazing community was all in for these initiatives! We feel things really have changed for the better.”

Despite their successes, Myers and Aston stressed that more government involvement is necessary for such initiatives to have long-term sustainability. “Much of what we have done should be government-funded or government-led,” said Aston. “We have set what we feel is a great foundation for how these green programmes can be successful, even on a small island. But the reality is that they aren’t revenue-generating businesses but require funds to make them happen.”

Island Solutions now faces the reality of closing the programme but hopes the community will continue to use the resources provided. “We need the community to actively reuse the glass sand and aggregate,” explained Aston. “It can be mixed into concrete, used for drainage and some decorative purposes. It can be made into countertops, benches, outdoor patios, and flooring. We provide it for free and are happy to advise on uses.”

The project also faces challenges with limited space. “Though the government provided a small section of land for our processing facility, we have reached maximum capacity and are unable to conduct reuse projects ourselves. We can only continue with more space,” said Myers.

Looking ahead, Island Solutions will continue working on other environmental and health-focused projects across Montserrat, but the recycling programme’s future depends on broader support. “We are sad we don’t have the ability to continue recycling in Montserrat,” Myers said. “Besides the essential need for funding, there are ways for it to continue, but it again will require the efforts of many.”

Myers and Aston are encouraging the public to advocate for recycling and sustainable practices, calling on the government to prioritise these efforts. “Let the government know, as a full or part-time resident or visitor, you want recycling and don’t want single-use plastics,” said Aston.

In closing, Island Solutions expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the people of Montserrat. “Thank you, Montserrat, for being part of the positive changes that the world needs to make a better planet for us now and future generations,” said Myers. “And again, thank you for your support for all of the projects we are working together on here in Montserrat. We look forward to continuing to provide positive solutions to our home.”

Though the recycling programme is ending, the legacy of EcoMontserrat remains, showing what can be achieved when a community comes together to work towards a greener future.

Contact Details:

Email: solutions@islandsolutions.org | web: www.islandsolutions.org | WhatsApp/mobile: +1 (664) 496-7333

Email: scubamontserrat@gmail.com | web: www.scubamontserrat.com | WhatsApp/mobile: +1 (664) 496-7807