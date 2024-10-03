Historic Promotion Ceremony Highlights Montserrat Cadet Corps’ Rising Leaders

On Tuesday evening, members of the two local cadet corps were promoted during a special ceremony led by Captain Colin Fergus, Commanding Officer of the Montserrat Cadet Corps. Sea Cadets and Army Cadets were honoured for their exceptional achievements, with numerous promotions marking their dedication and leadership within the Corps.

Among the Sea Cadets, promotions spanned from Cadet Rate 1st Class to the esteemed rank of Petty Officer, with Barrington Chalmers Jr. standing out for his promotion to Petty Officer. This prestigious rank recognises his outstanding contributions and leadership within the Sea Cadets.

In the Army Cadets, a series of promotions were announced, ranging from Lance Corporal to Staff Sergeant. Notably, Elise Gerrald and Narissa Farrell Bramble earned the distinguished rank of Staff Sergeant, a testament to their exemplary service and commitment, a statement from the corps said.

History was made when Cadet Sergeant Jeremiah Gilford was promoted to Cadet Under Officer (CUO), the first in the Montserrat Cadet Corps’ 89-year history to achieve this rank. The Corps said Gilford’s promotion is a recognition of his exceptional leadership. The event was made even more special as his father, Police Sergeant Gilford, had the honour of placing the new insignia on his son’s shoulder. The Gilford family proudly witnessed this milestone, making the evening even more significant.

Gilford’s promotion to the role of Cadet Under Officer (CUO) has generated considerable interest recently, as it is a highly esteemed position within the Corps. The CUO is a cadet who has demonstrated exceptional leadership potential and is entrusted with significant responsibilities, including guiding their peers, maintaining discipline, and assisting in cadet training under the supervision of Adult Instructors. This role bridges the gap between cadets and adult leaders, serving as a role model for younger members while exemplifying the highest standards of conduct and integrity.

To achieve this rank, cadets must complete several years of rigorous training, demonstrate a deep understanding of the Corps’ operations, and receive recommendations from senior officers. The promotion to CUO is a major stepping stone toward becoming an officer, underscoring the Montserrat Cadet Corps’ mission to nurture leadership, responsibility, and character among Montserrat’s youth.

Cadet Corps officials said the ceremony was not only a celebration of individual accomplishments but also a testament to the strength and future leadership of the Montserrat Cadet Corps. The Cadet Corps continues to foster the values of discipline, leadership, and community service, preparing the island’s youth for future roles in both the military and civilian sectors.