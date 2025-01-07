New Education Management System Expected to Improve Communication

(press release) The new Education Management Information System (EMIS) being implemented by the Ministry of Education is anticipated to improve communication and enhance teamwork among schools and education stakeholders in Montserrat.

The EMIS provides a central database for school leaders, pupils, teachers, parents and school inventory data.

The Ministry says it will generate a greater appreciation of the technology, which could drive and promote critical performance measures across all levels. It will also improve internal efficiencies and pave the way for the modernization of the education system in Montserrat.

The system, funded by RESEMBID, identifies educational practices that consistently help students of all abilities across classrooms and content areas, and provides a safe environment in which teachers and students build healthy relationships, developing a common understanding of expectations and school culture.

Responsibility for student success is shared, and the system ensures that all voices are heard and respected in professional settings, meetings, and the classroom.

Last week the Ministry announced a number of milestones achieved in the implementation of the system.

These are the identification and selection of technical persons, and the testing of the EMIS software. Other major milestones are the procurement of the server and enhanced internet connectivity capacity.

