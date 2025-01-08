Isles Bay Beach Bar is 6th Best in Top 10 Caribbean Beach Bars

Isles Bay Beach Bar has once again been named in the Top 10 of Caribbean Beach Bars by US Today’s 10 Best.
This is the fourth year that the beach bar situated right on Isles Bay Beach has been in the competition and made it to the Top 10.
While the initial selection is done by a panel of judges, the overall winners are selected based on votes from fans.
In 2023, Isles Bay Beach Bar ended in 8th place and in 2022, in sixth.
The complimentary blurb about the local bar encourages people to “Sit on the veranda decorated with fairy lights and enjoy the cool Montserrat winds at this beach hangout. Isles Bay Beach Bar serves grilled seafood, burgers, chicken, salads, and pizza all day, though the vibe shifts from casual to more upscale once the sun sets. Sip a cocktail or sample from the bar’s rum selection.”
Bar owner Alex Burnett said on Facebook, “we’re proud to represent Montserrat in the USA Today publication for the Best Caribbean Beach Bar for 2025. This is a fantastic achievement when you consider all the much larger islands and countries we were up against, some having more visitors in a day than we have in a year. We would like to thank everyone that voted for us and everyone that supports us every year. Montserrat is a very special place and we are proud to be part of the community.”
The top 10 Caribbean beach bars are:
- Soggy Dollar Bar – Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands
- Elvis’ Beach Bar – Sandy Ground, Anguilla
- SunShine Shack – Rendezvous Bay, Anguilla
- Hendo’s Hideout – Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands
- Poor Man’s Bar – Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands
- Isles Bay Beach Bar – Garibaldi Hill, Montserrat
- Nipper’s Beach Bar & Grill – Great Guana Cay, Bahamas
- Esther’s Bar – Grand Anse Beach, Grenada
- Sunset Beach Bar SXM – Simpson Bay, St. Maarten
- The Naked Fisherman – Cap Estate, St. Lucia