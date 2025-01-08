2025 New Law Year Begins Friday

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court will mark the commencement of the New Law Year with its traditional Ceremonial Opening proceedings this Friday, January 10.

The opening session under the theme “Accessibility and Awareness -The ECSC Bridging the Gap Through Community Engagement”, will be hosted by Saint Lucia, where the first scheduled sitting for the Court of Appeal for 2025 will occur.

According to a release from the court, the Ceremonial Opening will commence with a church service in most Member States and Territories, followed by the procession to the Court, where the formal Special Sitting of the Court will be held.

In Montserrat, the Church Service will be held at the St. John’s Anglican Church commencing at 8:00a.m. This will be followed by a Mini Parade and an Inspection of the Guard at the Temporary Court House at the Arts and Education Centre in Brades, followed by the Special Sitting at 10:00 a.m.

Similar to the past four years, there will be one Special Sitting throughout the 9 Member States and Territories. The Acting Chief Justice, His Lordship The Honourable Mr. Mario Michel, will deliver the feature address, appearing live from Saint Lucia along with the Attorney General of Saint Lucia the other speakers from the various Member States and Territories of the Eastern Caribbean will appear and speak via the Zoom platform.

The Special Sitting will be streamed live to the other Member States and Territories via the Saint Lucia Information Services media platforms and social media pages to the other Member States and Territories of the OECS. It will also be live-streamed via the Court’s Website and Facebook Page, the websites and social media pages of the Government Information Services in each Member State and

Territory and UWITV.

The public is encouraged to participate in the Ceremonial Opening of the Law Year 2025 by attending either the church service or the Special Sitting or by watching and listening on the various media platforms.

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) was established in 1967 by the West Indies Associated States Supreme Court Order No. 223 of 1967. The (ECSC) is a superior court of record for the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), including six independent states: Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and three British Overseas Territories (Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, and Montserrat). It has unlimited jurisdiction in each Member State.

To learn more about the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC), visit https://www.eccourts.org/ or call us at Tel: 758-457-3600.

Share this: Facebook

X

