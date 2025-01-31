Police Investigating Burglaries at Local Schools

The Royal Montserrat Police Service is investigating a series of burglaries at educational establishments.

According to a release from the RMPS, on January 29th 2025, local police responded to an overnight burglary at the Brades Primary School.

“The offender entered three classrooms, removing electronic equipment including a Dell 3459 laptop and a Lenrue wireless speaker.

On the same night an attempt was also made to break into Brades Nursery School, but entry was not gained,” the report said.

On Friday, an attempt was made at the Salem Nursery on Friday. Nothing appears to have been stolen, said officials.

The scenes have been processed by Scenes of Crime Officers and an investigation team is progressing urgent enquiries.

‘These are very concerning incidents. Burglary is rare on Montserrat, and the targeting of schools, stealing property used to educate our youngsters is totally unacceptable. I would urge the communities of Montserrat to come forward with any information that may assist us, no matter how insignificant it might seem. In particular if anybody has been offered a Dell laptop or Lenrue speakers for sale please contact us on 1-664-491-2555/6,” implored RMPS Commissioner Mark Payne.

The police service said they are increasing patrols around all educational establishments, and public vigilance is requested to support this police response.

