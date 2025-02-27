Minister Osborne Outlines Government’s Commitment to Sports and Youth Development

During the Legislative Assembly meeting on Tuesday, February 25, Minister of Youth and Sports John Osborne Jr. detailed the government’s ongoing efforts to support athletes and address concerns about moral decline among the nation’s youth.

Minister Osborne highlighted the challenges associated with the high cost of air travel, noting that in the past, cricket teams received government-subsidized travel to compete in overseas matches. Despite financial constraints, the Sports Department has assisted players with funding for ten overseas training camps. This support has contributed to Montserrat securing a player on the Leeward Islands Hurricanes squad.

Additionally, resources have been allocated to the Montserrat Cricket Association (MCA) for preparations ahead of the Leeward Islands tournaments scheduled between May and July 2025. The minister shared that players, the MCA, and government representatives have met to discuss these plans, and there is enthusiasm for representing Montserrat in regional cricket.

To enhance planning and budgeting for all sports, the department has developed a draft sports calendar that includes both local and overseas events. This initiative aims to ensure better forecasting and allocation of resources for athlete development beyond just cricket.

Addressing Youth Development and Moral Decline

Responding to concerns about youth moral decline, Minister Osborne outlined a comprehensive strategy designed to foster positive values and behaviours in young people.

Education and Skills Development

The youth department is collaborating with the Ministry of Education to integrate values-based education into the school curriculum. This includes teaching life skills such as empathy, responsibility, and respect to help young people navigate societal challenges.

Additionally, the minister said there are plans to expand youth engagement programmes that provide safe spaces for activities in sports, arts, and community service. A newly accredited apprenticeship programme is being introduced, combining training with employment opportunities to equip young people with marketable skills.

Sports and Personal Development

Recognising the role of sports in character-building, the government plans to strengthen sports programmes to instill self-discipline, critical thinking, and confidence. These initiatives aim to create well-rounded individuals prepared for both professional careers and personal growth.

Family and Community Support

To reinforce positive behaviors at home, the government is investing in parenting workshops and family support services. This initiative seeks to enhance relationships between parents and children, fostering environments that encourage ethical and responsible conduct.

Furthermore, partnerships with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the private sector have been established to provide youth mentorship and on-the-job training programs. These efforts aim to rehabilitate and guide young individuals toward constructive paths.

Mental Health and Rehabilitation Initiatives

Minister Osborne acknowledged that mental health plays a significant role in youth development. The government is increasing access to mental health services and awareness campaigns to destigmatize mental health issues.

A reintegration programme for ex-offenders, the RISE Programme, is also in place to support former inmates in their return to society. This initiative provides counseling, skills training, and job placement to reduce recidivism and encourage positive contributions to the community.

Public Awareness and Law Enforcement

To address negative influences such as substance abuse, violence, and online exploitation, the government plans to launch public awareness campaigns through various media platforms. Additionally, new legislation will be enforced to protect youth from cyberbullying, exploitation, and exposure to harmful content.

The government also intends to promote positive role models in sports, education, and entrepreneurship to inspire young people to strive for excellence.

Following the minister’s remarks, Leader of the Opposition Paul Lewis, acknowledged the comprehensive nature of the government’s strategy and wished Minister Osborne success in implementation.

Minister Osborne reiterated the government’s commitment to youth and sports development, emphasising the importance of collaborative efforts in building a stronger, more resilient Montserrat. He expressed confidence that the outlined programmes and initiatives would help young people make responsible choices and contribute positively to society.

Share this: Facebook

X

