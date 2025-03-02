Shary Barzey Advocates for Education Equality in UK Youth Parliament

Standing in the historic halls of the House of Commons, Montserrat’s Shary Barzey delivered a compelling speech at the UK Youth Parliament, calling for greater educational opportunities for students from underprivileged and under-resourced communities, including those in the UK Overseas Territories.

Introducing herself as “the proud representative of the lush green and beautiful Emerald Isle, Montserrat,” Barzey underscored the transformative power of education. “Education is a social process that moulds young people into individuals living purposeful and dignified lives,” she declared.

Barriers to Education and Social Mobility

While acknowledging that access to education has improved globally, Barzey highlighted the persistent inequalities that hinder social mobility. “Education is one of the most powerful forces behind social mobility, yet access remains unequal,” she stated, citing a 2023 report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, which found that social mobility in the UK is at its lowest level in over 50 years.

“If access has expanded, then why does inequality persist?” she questioned. “The real issue is not just access, but who gets access.” She pointed out that students from underprivileged backgrounds are “nearly three times less likely to gain admission to university or an apprenticeship compared to their more affluent peers.”

Barzey stressed that these challenges extend beyond the UK, particularly to under-resourced countries like Montserrat. “Currently, Montserrat has no full-time university, no vocational or technical college, and limited structured apprenticeships,” she revealed. “Today I stand here as a representative of students who must leave their homes, families and communities in search of higher education.”

Financial and Logistical Challenges

As an engineering student at Waltham Forest College, Barzey reflected on the difficulties her peers face. “While the Government of Montserrat does offer some scholarships, many students struggle to secure funding for overseas studies,” she explained. “This limits their opportunities, and that is unacceptable.”

She challenged the UK Government to recognise the educational disparities faced by students from Montserrat and other Overseas Territories. “Many of us are British citizens, yet we lack the same educational infrastructure and support as students in the UK,” she asserted. “If we are truly a part of the British family, then we must be granted the same opportunities to learn, to grow and to contribute to society.”

A Call for Inclusive Education Policies

Barzey called for “a system that recognises the unique challenges faced by students from under-resourced communities and countries alike.” She urged policymakers to create “pathways that reflect the diverse needs of all students through inclusive education policies, expanded apprenticeships and increased financial support.”

Emphasising the fundamental nature of education, she declared: “Education is not a privilege. It is a right.”

In closing, she reinforced the importance of investment in education for the future of both Montserrat and the wider UK. “Investing in the future of Montserrat and the other UK Territories is investing in the future of Britain itself.”

Barzey’s passionate speech was met with admiration from Montserratians at home and abroad.

Kei-Retta Farrell, Head of the Government of Montserrat’s UK Office “Supporting Shary Barzey, as the Montserrat UK Youth Parliament representative was an incredibly inspiring experience. Watching her stand at the despatch box, speaking with confidence and conviction about access to higher education and apprenticeships, reinforced why it is so important to uplift and empower the next generation of leaders.

“This is exactly why youth representation matters. When young people are given a platform, they don’t just participate—they lead. Shary’s speech was a reminder that the future of Montserrat is bright, and I have no doubt she will continue to be a powerful advocate for change,” Farrell stated.

This is the third time that Montserrat has been able to participate in the UK Youth Parliament with other youth representatives from the British Overseas Territories.

