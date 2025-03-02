COMMUNIQUE – 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM

The Forty-Eighth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) was held in Barbados from 19 -21 February 2025 under the chairmanship of the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados.

Members of the Conference in attendance were: Honourable Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda; Honourable Philip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas; Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica; Honourable Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada; His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana; His Excellency Laurent Saint-Cyr, Councillor-President, Member of the Transitional Presidential Council, Haiti; Dr the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica; Honourable Reuben Meade, Premier of Montserrat; Honourable Philip Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia; Honourable Terrance Drew, Prime Minister, St Kitts and Nevis; Dr the Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines; His Excellency Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of Suriname; and Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.

Associate Members in attendance were: Honourable E David Burt Premier of Bermuda; Honourable Julian Fraser Deputy Premier of the British Virgin Islands; Honourable Juliana O’ Connor-Connolly Premier of the Cayman Islands, and Mr Djurick Comenentia, Secretary-General, Ministry of General Affairs and Foreign Relations, Curaçao.

OPENING CEREMONY

The Opening Ceremony was held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Bridgetown. The event featured remarks by leaders and guests of the Community, as well as cultural items from several Barbadian performers. CARICOM Youth Ambassador, Ms Ashley Lashley, presented welcome remarks.

In her remarks, CARICOM Secretary General, Dr Carla Barnett, pointed to the need for renewed and expanded partnerships and collaboration as CARICOM seeks to grapple with existing and emerging uncertainties. “If we are to decisively counter and surmount the combined effects of adverse developments, we must redouble collective efforts, pool our combined wisdom and act on the basis of our fundamental principles,” she said.

Prime Minister of Grenada and Outgoing Chair, Honourable Dickon Mitchell, noted that following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, Grenada had rebounded more determined to advocate on climate issues. He also noted CARICOM’s history of collective action, including on the sovereignty of the State of Palestine and the former apartheid regime of South Africa. “We must not de-emphasise the role of our unity and advocacy,” he observed. The Prime Minister also recalled the urgent need to advance the issue of reparatory justice.

Special Guests, H.E. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations and

H.E. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission also pointed to the Region’s unity in advocacy for necessary bold and decisive actions, especially given changing global political realities.

The new Chair, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said that, having regard to shifting global priorities, it cannot be ‘business as usual’. She urged her colleague Heads of Government to ‘find common ground and common purpose” to ensure that as things fall apart, CARICOM can hold the centre, “recognising that we will always be stronger together.”

The Honourable Reuben Meade, Premier of Montserrat, as a newly elected Head of Government, also addressed the gathering, urging the Region to act decisively and with unity of purpose.

The opening ceremony can be viewed at: https://caricom.org/48hgc/ or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhfRWavR0QQ

ENGAGEMENTS WITH INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATIONS

H.E. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations spoke to the Region’s triple priorities of climate change, security and finance. He congratulated Heads of Government on their unified advocacy and bold initiatives, including the Bridgetown Initiative and the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for Small Island Developing States (SIDS). On security, he noted his intention to present proposals to the UN Security Council to support stability and security and address the root causes of the crisis in Haiti.

Heads of Government thanked him for his ongoing engagement and partnership with the Region, including advocacy for climate justice and support for the Multi-dimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI). They urged attention to operationalising the Loss and Damage Fund to address climate change, and reform of the international financial architecture to reflect the unique needs of Small Island Developing States.

Heads of Government welcomed the frank exchange with the UN Secretary General on several areas of concern to the Region, in particular the worsening situation in Haiti. They support the recommendations, discussed with the UN SG, that a UN Security Council supported mechanism that is responsive to the situation on the ground, must be found. They also underscored the urgency of deploying such a mechanism.

Dr Kenny Anthony, former Prime Minister of Saint Lucia and coordinator of the CARICOM-appointed Eminent Persons Group (EPG) emphasised the need for urgent action in relation to Haiti, especially in light of the anticipated holding of general elections.

H.E. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission highlighted areas of common interest, including multilateralism, maintaining peace and territorial integrity, conflict resolution, climate change, and renewable energy solutions.

The Conference expressed appreciation to the President for the Commission’s long-standing partnership with the Region. Heads of Government noted that the EU’s pledge to fulfill the need for renewable energy was significant and would revolutionise the Region’s economies. They detailed the hydro, solar, wind and geothermal potential of the Community. Other possible areas of cooperation include the mobilising of resources to support the return of peace and stability to Haiti, advocacy for reparatory justice, climate and biodiversity initiatives, transportation in the context of food security, technology, renewable energy, opportunities for the private sector, sargassum processing, and scholarships for students.

Heads of Government expressed concern at the ongoing unilateral, arbitrary and non-transparent blacklisting strategy employed by the European Union (EU) against CARICOM Member States, particularly those alleged to be non-cooperative tax jurisdictions, and deficient in addressing Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT).

They also expressed concern with Europe’s stance on Investment Immigration Programmes in some Member States.

The EC President indicated her willingness to facilitate an address by the CARICOM Chair to the European Parliament on several issues, including blacklisting; and for dialogue on Investment Immigration Programmes, reparations, and on sharing satellite capacity. She also expressed willingness to support further discussions on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in the context of CARICOM’s trade with the EU.

The President expressed gratitude for the feedback on the EU’s Global Gateway initiative and noted its potential to, for example, move CARICOM’s sargassum project from preparation to implementation. She committed to having the Commissioner responsible for the Global Gateway initiative meet with Member States to ensure concrete programmes were delivered.

She also recommended that the Region explore the Green Bonds market and expressed her willingness to support that process.

The Rt. Hon. Baroness Patricia Scotland, KC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, on her final official exchange with the Conference of Heads of Government, thanked them for their support over her nine-year tenure. The Chair expressed their appreciation for her collaboration and their wishes for her continued success.

ENGAGEMENTS WITH FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

Professor Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, reiterated the firm commitment that Afreximbank had made to a transatlantic partnership underpinned by trade, investment and economic cooperation. Twelve CARICOM Member States are now Participating States of the Bank and Afreximbank’sCARICOM Regional Office has been opened in Bridgetown.

The Bank’s interventions have supported CARICOM economies in sectors including hospitality, academia, sports, oil and gas, and trade. The President reported that the Bank has approved an investment of some USD 180 million to develop the Afreximbank Africa Trade Centre (AATC) to host the Bank’s offices, a tech incubation hub, an SME incubation facility, a digital trade services centre, and a hotel and conference facilities.

A Grant Agreement to support the Development and Establishment of the Growth, Resilience and Sustainability Facility (GRSF) was signed between Afreximbank and the Caribbean Development Fund CDF in the presence of the Conference.

Mr Sergio Díaz-Granados, Executive President of the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF), outlined the support given by CAF to the Region to date. This includes close to USD 9 million in grant funding, and USD 363 million in approvals for projects, inclusive of those pertaining to water rehabilitation, resilient roads and schools, digital transformation and green energy.

CAF has also earmarked USD 2 million to a CARICOM facility to promote economic and social development in areas including tourism and culture, infrastructure and sustainability, climate and humanitarian assistance.

Mr. Daniel Best, the new President of the Caribbean Development Bank, shared his vision for a rebirth of the bank focused on unlocking finance that would allow CARICOM Member States to innovate, transform and thrive. His areas of focus include support to expand inter-regional and intra-regional trade; improve production processes to meet regional and international quality standards; modernise port infrastructure; incorporate climate-smart technologies; enhance transportation corridors; and increase market access.

Hon Adel bin Ahmed Al Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Minister, and Climate Envoy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, underscored the Kingdom’s ongoing interest in the Region. He reported that there is close to USD 1 billion worth of Saudi Arabian projects in the Region. Other possible areas of cooperation include establishing a CARICOM facility in Saudi Arabia, scholarships for students, digitalisation, and investments through a newly established investment company.

The Conference commended the rapid increase of Saudi Arabia’s investment in the Region.

SIGNING OF AGREEMENTS TOWARDS ASSOCIATE MEMBERSHIP

The Agreement on Martinique’s accession to the Community as an Associate Member was signed bythe Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados and CARICOM Chair; and the Honourable Serge Letchimy, President of the Executive Council of Martinique, in anticipation of ratification of the Protocol on Privileges and Immunities by the French Parliament.

France also signed an Agreement undertaking to submit the Protocol on Privileges and Immunities to the French Parliament for ratification. Mr Thani Mohamed Soihili, Minister Delegate for Francophonie and International Partnerships of France and the CARICOM Chair were the signatories to that agreement.

Ratification of the Protocol by the French Parliament will be the final step towards Martinique becoming an Associate Member of CARICOM.

CARICOM SINGLE MARKET AND ECONOMY (CSME)

The Conference noted the issues considered by the Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on the CSME. They agreed to amend the Revised Treaty to simplify the way changes can be made to the rules of origin to quickly respond to the needs of Member States.

With respect to the free movement of people, the Conference agreed that Member States that have not yet done so, should sign and ratify the Protocol on Enhanced Cooperation by 31 March to enable Member States that are willing to move ahead with free movement to do so by 1 June 2025.

Heads of Government also agreed that implementation of full Free Movement will include the minimum guarantees for primary and secondary education, and emergency and primary health care.

They further agreed to establish an Open-Ended Working Group of Foreign Ministers to be chaired by Trinidad and Tobago and including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to address mutual recognition of driver’s licenses; development of insurance products to cover vehicles in multiple countries; and harmonisation of customs and phytosanitary regulations for the movement of goods across the Region to facilitate the movement of people and goods throughout the Region by way of maritime transport.

GEOPOLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS

Heads of Government discussed current geopolitical developments and agreed that the Community should take steps to safeguard its market access with key trading partners, strengthen internal trade arrangements and further diversify its external trade arrangements.

CRIME AND VIOLENCE

Heads of Government agreed to intensify efforts at a holistic, region-wide approach to addressing crime and violence as a public health issue that includes mental health interventions and support systems, in particular for children affected by violence, at-risk youth, and violence and systemic failure endured by women. Heads of Government were also of the view that some of the actions of gangs and transnational crimes went beyond simply “crime” but must be designated as acts of terror. Accordingly, there should be a review of the legislation to see how this phenomenon may be more appropriately addressed.

Heads of Government agreed to appoint Mr. Godfrey Smith, former Attorney General of Belize, as a High-Level Representative on Law and Criminal Justice, whose terms of reference would be to design and lead the implementation of a Strategic Plan to improve and modernise Criminal Justice Delivery Services across the Community.

They noted that the Third Symposium on Crime and Violence as a Public Health Issue is to be held in St Kitts and Nevis in 2025.

FOOD AND NUTRITION SECURITY

The Conference noted the continued hard work of the Special Ministerial Task Force on Food Production and Food Security and the achievements of the 25 by 2025 Initiative. They agreed to extend the initiative to 2030, to allow for, among other things, expanding participation among stakeholders in the Region, increased uptake of the regional agricultural insurance product, greater investment support from the regional private sector, and the removal of barriers to regional trade in agricultural products.

They noted the continued adverse effects of climate change on agricultural production.

Lead Head of Government on Agriculture, H.E. Dr Irfaan Ali, outlined five projects in support of increased food and nutrition security across the Region and reported on an investment of USD 14 million in a regional food hub in Guyana.

CLIMATE CHANGE AND CLIMATE FINANCE

Heads of Government received a report on the Region’s engagements at the United Nations’ Conference of the Parties (COP 29) held in Azerbaijan in November 2024. The report noted that while the capacity constraints of Small Island Developing States were acknowledged, there was little progress on mobilising finance, and no decisions to satisfy priorities for Global Stock Take (GST) implementation.

They noted the importance of coordinated and strategic efforts to reinforce regional ` priorities during these engagements, especially in the lead up to COP 30 to be held in Brazil from 10 – 21 November 2025.

ECONOMIC ISSUES

Heads of Government agreed to strengthen cooperation and continue to enhance bilateral and multilateral relationships with third countries to advance the interests of the Community. They also agreed to focus efforts on raising the level of investment aimed at fostering innovation, and to move quickly to build out the regional capital market and finalise the revised Industrial Policy.

They notedthat the CARICOM Private Sector Organisation (CPSO) will be undertaking a study on the proposed regional stock exchange.

ENGAGEMENT WITH THE MINISTER OF INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, CANADA

In his engagement with Heads of Government, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development of Canada, announced $38 million in new funding for initiatives in several Member States. These include humanitarian assistance funding for Haiti, bio-diversity governance innovation, recovery and reconstruction efforts in the Caribbean following Hurricane Beryl, inclusive governance, reproductive education and adolescent community health, and support to women-led businesses.

Heads of Government expressed their appreciation to Minister Hussen for Canada’s ongoing support to the Region.

ENGAGEMENT WITH THE SANDALS GROUP

Heads of Government noted the significant contribution of the Sandals Group to the development of the tourism sector in the Region and accepted the offer of the Executive Chairman of the Sandals Group to allow the hotel chain to serve as a laboratory for the practice of tourism in the Region. Given the importance of coordinating and strengthening the training of workers within the Regional hospitality industry, Heads of Government agreed to the need for a meeting between Sandals University and all regional hospitality training Institutes;

They agreed that the Secretariat and the CPSO would undertake a granular study of the linkages between tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, entertainment and cultural sectors in the Region. The study should identify the twenty most important products used by the tourism sector from each of the other sectors with a view to facilitating more and better regional production of these products.

They requested that the Sandals Group, the Caribbean Hotel Association and the CPSO discuss the ‘greening ‘and digitalisation of the tourism industry and provide an update by the Forty-Ninth Meeting of the Conference.

ENGAGEMENT WITH YOUTH

Dean of the CARICOM Youth Ambassadors, Vanessa Burke of the Cayman Islands, addressed Heads of Government on issues of concern to the youth of the region, including Mental Health. She acknowledged the positive initiatives of the CARICOM mental health survey and mental health first-aid training implemented in the Region, and advocated for more forums and opportunities where young people can freely share ideas, concerns, and aspirations.

The Conference reiterated its commitment to the ongoing inclusion of youth.

ENGAGEMENT WITH BUSINESSES

In a side event, Heads of Government received presentations from Silicon Valley enterprises associated with Celesta Capital, a venture capital fund. The presentations outlined a variety of opportunities for access to various software and technologies presented by Celesta Capital as well as for Caribbean investment in the fields of medical technology, artificial intelligence, and data privacy and sovereignty.

BORDER ISSUES

Belize – Guatemala and Belize – Honduras

Heads of Government received an update on the Belize – Guatemala and the Belize – Honduras cases before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and commended the Parties for seeking a peaceful resolution to all legal claims against Belize’s land and insular territories and any maritime areas pertaining to those territories. They called on all Parties to abide by and implement the ICJ decision when delivered.

Heads of Government reiterated the importance of Belize, Guatemala and the Organisation of American States (OAS)continuing to fully implement the existing Confidence Building Measures. They also reiterated their call for both countries and the OAS to finally fulfil their commitment to design a mechanism of co-operation for the Sarstoon River and maritime spaces.

They expressed appreciation for the role of the OAS in accompanying the process and called on the international community to increase support for the OAS Office in the Adjacency Zone.

Heads of Government reaffirmed their steadfast support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of Belize.

Guyana / Venezuela

Heads of Government received an update on developments concerning the Guyana/Venezuela controversy. They noted with grave concern, both the statements made by the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Chairman of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela on 27 January, 2025, declaring their intention to conduct elections in the Essequibo region of Guyana on 27 April, 2025 for a “Governor” and “Legislative Council” of the so-called “Guayana Esequiba State,” which Venezuela illegally purported to “annex” last year.

Heads of Government underscored that the convening of any such elections in Guyana’s territory would be contrary to general principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, the 1 December 2023, Order of the International Court of Justice and the agreements reached in the Joint Declaration of Argyle for Dialogue and Peace between Guyana and Venezuela. They urged Venezuela not to attempt to carry out elections, or to intrude in any other way, in Guyana’s sovereign territory.

Heads of Government condemned the attack on 17 February 2025, perpetrated by an armed group of men from Venezuela on members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) while they were carrying out their lawful business along the Guyana/ Venezuela border.

Heads of Government welcomed the submission by Venezuela of its counter-memorial on 8 April 2024, on the merits of the case regarding the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award that had determined the boundary between British Guiana and Venezuela, and the submission of the Reply by Guyana on 9 December, 2024. They encouraged Venezuela to submit its Rejoinder, the final written pleading in the case, on 8 August 2025, in compliance with the Court’s scheduling Order.

They reiterated and underscored their unequivocal and unwavering support for the maintenance of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana and for the judicial process before the Court as the means for resolving the controversy peacefully, finally and in accordance with international law.

HAITI

Heads of Government agreed to continue CARICOM’s Good Offices through the efforts of the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) to engage with Haitian stakeholders as they seek to address the crises in that Member State.

CANDIDATURES

Heads of Government reaffirmed CARICOM’s unanimous support for the candidature of His Excellency Albert Ramdin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname, to the post of Secretary-General of the Organisation of American States.

They also expressed their support for the candidacy of Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim of Guyana for the position of Director General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) at elections to take place in November 2025.

REPARATIONS

Heads of Government agreed to take advantage of the valuable opportunities for advocacy and public engagement presented by the observance of a Second International Decade for People of African Descent (2025-2034); the bicentenary of the imposition of the independence ransom on Haiti in 1825; and the declaration by the African Union of 2025 as the year for ‘‘Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations”.

They also agreed to strengthen collaboration with the UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, the UN Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent and other relevant human rights bodies in the United Nations system, to ensure tangible outcomes from the Second International Decade for People of African Descent, especially in relation to reparatory justice, and to the human rights, well-being and development of people of African descent.

APPOINTMENT OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE CARIBBEAN COURT OF JUSTICE (CCJ)

Heads of Government confirmed the appointment of the Honourable Mr Justice Winston Anderson to the position of President of the Caribbean Court of Justice.

They conveyed their appreciation to the outgoing President, the Honourable Mr Justice Adrian Saunders for his sterling service to the Region.

UPDATE FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES ON INDIGENISATION

Heads of Government agreed to the recommendations in a report from the Vice Chancellor of The University of the West Indies, which requested approval for the creation and adoption of an inter-governmental treaty that will replace the Royal Charter that currently forms the constituent instrument establishing The University of the West Indies.

This treaty will be signed and ratified by all contributing countries to the University.

GOVERNANCE AND FINANCE OF THE COMMUNITY

Heads of Government reinforced the critical importance of the regional integration movement to survival as Caribbean states. They noted that functional cooperation that is integral to the regional movement allows Member States to benefit individually from regional institutions that they might not be able to afford, or to staff.

They agreed to commission a paper to examine how to improve CARICOM Governance and articulate a set of Governance Arrangements to deepen functional cooperation and to ensure that CARICOM remains suited for current times. The paper would also look at ways to finance regional institutions including through the automaticity of payments.

EDUCATION IN THE REGION

Heads of Government received a presentation on the concerns of parents on the administration of examinations by the Caribbean Examinations Council. They requested that the relevant parties should meet urgently with the representatives of the parents‘ association to address those concerns.

They also agreed on the need to establish a CARICOM Education Transformation Commission to address education in the region.

The Conference also welcomed the initiative of the Government of Guyana to establish the Guyana Digital School to serve the digital learning needs of students in Guyana, and especially welcomed the offer of access to the School for students across the Region.

Caribbean Future Skills Fund

Heads of Government welcomed and endorsed the creation of a Caribbean Future Skills Fund, designed to serve as a catalyst both for technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and broader capacity development efforts across the Region, in particular in digital learning and transformation.

WEST INDIES CRICKET

Heads of Government expressed their deep gratitude to the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley, for his stewardship of the Prime Ministerial Sub-committee on Cricket, and his efforts to reinvigorate West Indies cricket. They endorsed the recommendation for H.E. Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, to assume chairmanship of the Sub-committee.

Heads of Government expressed concern that partisan political conduct by the administrators of Cricket West Indies could adversely affect regional cricket as such actions are not condoned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and so could put the CWI at odds with the procedures and regulations of the ICC.

GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE ISLANDS SUMMIT 2025, BASSETERRE, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

Prime Minister Drew invited colleague Heads to participate in this Summit which will be held in St Kitts and Nevis from 27 -29 May 2025, to advance discussions on innovative solutions for sustainable island development, including renewable energy, climate resilience and sustainable practices.

CARIFESTA XV

The Government of Barbados will host CARIFESTA XV from 22 -31 August 2025 under the theme “Caribbean Roots- Global Excellence”. The event will incorporate new technologies, and promises a diverse and engaging offering of performing, visual, literary and culinary arts, through symposia, community events, creative industries business networking, super concerts and legacy projects.

The Chair invited Heads to ensure participation to showcase the Community’s culture.

AFRICAN UNION (AU) – CARICOM SUMMIT

Heads of Government noted that the Honourable Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia has agreed to host the Second AU-CARICOM Summit on 7 September 2025 at the Adwa Convention Centre in Addis Ababa.

APPRECIATION

Heads of Government expressed their gratitude to the Government and People of Barbados for their excellent hospitality and courtesies as host of the Meeting.

They also paid tribute to Dr. the Honourable Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, who was attending his last CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting.

DATE AND VENUE OF NEXT REGULAR MEETING

Heads of Government accepted Jamaica’s invitation to the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference in Montego Bay from 6-8 July 2025.

STATEMENTS

The Conference issued the following statements:

Statement on Palestine

Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) continue to call for the release of all hostages and prisoners and for unimpeded humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

CARICOM expresses support for the proposal for a permanent cessation of hostilities, and a major reconstruction plan for Gaza and calls on all parties to remain committed to a peaceful resolution of the Israel-Hamas conflict through meaningful dialogue and negotiation.

CARICOM reiterates its position that lasting peace between Israel and Palestine that guarantees human rights, the principle of self-determination, human dignity, and citizen security is through a two-state solution that guarantees the right of the people of Israel and Palestine to live in lasting peace and security.

Statement on Cuba

The Forty-Eighth Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community is gravely concerned with the continuing deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Cuba resulting from the embargo imposed on the people and Government of Cuba by the Government of the United States of America.

The Conference renews its call for the lifting of the unilateral financial, economic, and trade embargo and for Cuba to be immediately removed from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

28 February 2025

