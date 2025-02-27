Montserrat Government Wants Port Development Project Completed by End of 2025

The Government of Montserrat said it is pushing for a completion on the Montserrat Port Development Project, by end of 2025.

Initially scheduled for completion in April 2024, the project has faced numerous setbacks.

Premier and Minister of Finance, Reuben T. Meade, provided the update during Tuesday’s sitting of the Legislative Assembly in response to a question from Leader of the Opposition, Paul Lewis.

Inquiring about the financial status of the project, the Leader of the Opposition asked: “As Minister of Finance, what is the contracted amount of money for building the Little Bay jetty, and how much has been paid to the construction company to date?”

Premier Meade confirmed that the revised contract for the project stands at XCD 107.3 million, with XCD 64.3 million expended to date. “Against this backdrop, we have been meeting with the company directors to find a way to get the project to completion, hopefully by the end of 2025,” he stated.

The port development project, which broke ground in June 2022, was initially budgeted at XCD 90 million but has since seen cost revisions. The project is financed through multiple sources, including the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund (UKCIF) via the Caribbean Development Bank, the European Union, and the Government of Montserrat. The UK Government initially allocated £14.4 million through UKCIF and later provided an additional £13.9 million to cover shortfalls.

The project, aimed at modernising Montserrat’s port infrastructure and boosting economic growth, remains a priority for the government, despite the delays and financial adjustments. Further updates on the progress and funding allocations are expected in subsequent legislative sittings.

Share this: Facebook

X

