Montserrat’s Premier assumes Chairmanship of the OECS Council of Ministers: Immigration

Montserrat is currently being represented in Grenada at the Third Council of Ministers Meeting: Immigration by Parliamentary Secretary, Crenston Buffonge, and Chief Immigration Officer, Charles Thompson.

At the meeting, being held at the Crown Ballroom, Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, Mr. Buffonge delivered brief remarks on behalf of the Premier of Montserrat, and incoming Chairman of the Council.

“Montserrat remains cognizant of the invaluable contribution that OECS integration can, and has made to to advancing our economic and social development,” the official said in his remarks. He further recalled that Montserrat was among the first Member States to urge for the establishment of an economic union which today is a fundamental accomplishment of the 1981 integration project, which was very impactful on the livelihoods of our people.

As the meeting progresses, ministers will discuss support for the implementing of the free movement regime and the OECS Policy on Rights Contingent on the Right to Freedom of Movement, which grants citizens indefinite stay, work, and access to services without discrimination.

Share this: Facebook

X

