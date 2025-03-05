Azaar Mitchell Doing Well After Heart Surgery in Jamaica

ZJB News is reporting that Azaar Mitchell, an active member of the community has successfully underwent surgery in Jamaica.

The Montserrat community banded together recently to raise more than XCD$90,000 to cover the cost of Mitchell’s surgery after the family expressed a need for support.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Pastor Toney Allen of the Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Brades reported that Mitchell was given an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) on Saturday, March 1 at the University Hospital of the West Indies, Mona Campus in Kingston, Jamaica.

According to Pastor Allen, Mitchell was released from hospital on March 3 and is at home recovering.

Mitchell, who came to Montserrat from his native Jamaica several years ago, was active in his church, school and the wider community and is a talented singer.

After suffering with debilitating pain for several years, he returned to Jamaica to seek medical attention, where his heart condition was discovered.

Fundraising drives on island, enabled his family to raise the funds to purchase the life-saving equipment and cover the cost of the surgery. The generosity of residents on island and in the Diaspora included an XCD$50,000 gift from an anonymous donor in Montserrat.

Speedy recovery, Azaar.

