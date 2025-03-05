Carr’s Bay Community & Environmental Stewards Unite for a Cleaner, Greener Montserrat

The shores of Carr’s Bay shone a little brighter on Sunday, February 23, thanks to a community-led beach cleanup organised under the Montserrat Tourism Authority’s (MTA) Community Environmental Stewardship Initiative (CESI). The initiative, in collaboration with local non-profit Fish ’N Fins Inc., brought together residents, environmental advocates, and volunteers for a hands-on effort to protect the island’s fragile coastal environment.

The clean-up tackled not just the beachfront but also the roadside, a popular liming spot for locals, as well as the ghauts – natural waterways that carry rainwater from the hills. Unfortunately, these same ghauts often bring with them the trash that is carelessly discarded along the way, much of which eventually impacts the freshwater catchment that feeds into Carr’s Bay.

“This is more than just a cleanup; it’s a movement towards environmental responsibility,” said Veta Wade, CESI Coordinator for the Montserrat Tourism Authority and Founder of Fish & ‘N Fins. “By collecting and analysing data, we empower our community to make informed decisions about waste management and sustainability.”

A Data-Driven Approach to Conservation

Beyond simply removing waste, the cleanup served a bigger purpose. Volunteers used the 5 Gyres TrashBlitz platform to categorise the types of litter collected, creating a valuable dataset that will inform future waste reduction efforts on the island. This collaboration with 5 Gyres and Sea of Life allows Montserrat to align with regional initiatives that have already shown success, such as reducing single-use plastics in Belizean schools.

According to data collected during the cleanup, volunteers logged 633 items, with 47.7% being branded and 40.4% made of plastic. The most common waste items included bottles, food containers, cans, bags, and non-food containers. The top brands identified were Heineken, Carib, Vitamalt, Guinness, and Climax, while the most common materials found were glass, plastic, metal, wood, and cardboard.

“TrashBlitz can be an extremely powerful tool to drive change regionally. Waste audits engage local communities, provide valuable data, and ultimately support science-based and localised solutions to reduce waste,” said Nick Kemble, Programs Associate at 5 Gyres Institute.

Paulita Bennett-Martin, Executive Director of Sea of Life, reinforced this point, stating, “Tracking waste through TrashBlitz allows us to turn cleanups into long-term solutions, helping communities take ownership of their environmental impact.”

“This partnership between the Montserrat Tourism Authority, Fish & ‘N Fins, 5 Gyres, and Sea of Life highlights the power of collaboration in protecting the environment,” commented Product Development Officer, Mrs. Nicole Fagan, who is currently managing the programme.

A Community That Cares

The cleanup effort was well-supported by the Carr’s Bay community, where vendors like Baptiste and King Nattie, who sell fresh vegetables and coconut water, often set up shop. Their support, along with that of residents who frequent the area for weekend limes, highlights the growing awareness of the need to keep shared spaces clean.

Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Premier, Crenston Buffonge, also participated in the cleanup, demonstrating the government’s commitment to environmental conservation.

Chief Executive Officer of the Montserrat Tourism Authority, Rosetta West-Gerald, emphasised the broader vision behind the initiative. “Our goal is to strengthen Montserrat’s reputation as an environmentally conscious destination while ensuring our communities take an active role in sustainability. Through strategic partnerships, eco-friendly initiatives, and community-driven programs, we aim to preserve Montserrat’s natural beauty, promote responsible tourism, and create economic opportunities that benefit both residents and visitors.”

Looking Ahead

The CESI program will continue to build on this momentum by using the collected data to develop localised waste management strategies and advocate for sustainable alternatives. The initiative aligns with Montserrat’s broader eco-tourism goals, reinforcing the island’s commitment to maintaining its pristine natural environment.

“This is just the beginning,” said Chief Executive Officer of the Montserrat Tourism Authority, Rosetta West-Gerald.

From February to May 2025, the EU-funded programme will feature a variety of hands-on activities, including eco-friendly workshops, beach clean-ups, and beautification projects. A special publication will highlight farm-to-table practices, local environmental challenges, and community-driven solutions. Outstanding environmental stewards will also be recognised for their contributions.

About the Project and its Partners

Montserrat Community Environmental Stewardship Initiative

The Community Environmental Stewardship Programme forms part of an EU-funded initiative which focuses on protecting and enhancing Montserrat’s natural environment. It is designed to engage and empower the local community through a variety of activities and skill development opportunities. This interactive program aims to develop environmental stewards who are dedicated to preserving our natural environment while showcasing how individuals can benefit from it sustainably.

Fish ‘N Fins Inc.

Fish ‘N Fins Inc. (Fish ’N Fins) is a Caribbean-based non-profit and blue economy ‘Think and Do Tank’ advancing community marine conservation through research, technology, education, and program design. Founded in 2014 by Veta Wade to teach children swimming and snorkeling, the organization has been recognized by the Global Ocean Awards for its leadership in marine conservation. Now focusing on community-led tourism and conservation initiatives, Fish ‘N Fins empowers local communities and collaborates with international partners by providing practical examples of innovative, holistic, community-based ocean governance for healthier oceans and coastal ecosystems. Learn more at www.aquafishnfins.com.

The 5 Gyres Institute

The 5 Gyres Institute (5 Gyres) is a leader in the global movement against plastic pollution with 15 years of expertise in scientific research, engagement, and education. With the original goal of answering a few key scientific questions about ocean plastics, co- founders Marcus Eriksen and Anna Cummins led 19 research expeditions in all five subtropical gyres, as well as many of the world’s lakes and rivers. 5 Gyres continues to lead with scientific research to drive upstream solutions through education, advocacy, and community building. Learn more at 5gyres.org and @5gyres.

Sea of Life

Sea of Life is a Caribbean based non-profit strengthening and empowering communities to protect the ocean. In the Caribbean, the oceans provide cultural, commercial, recreational, and spiritual value. This is why Sea of Life engages local communities to work in unison to implement solutions which protect and restore ocean health. SoL was founded by two Caribbean-American women with extensive experience in marine conservation and policy work who are bringing their skill back to our local seas and communities.

Share this: Facebook

X

