Premier Meade Defends Decision to House Chagos Prisoner in Montserrat

Premier Reuben T. Meade has defended Montserrat’s agreement to house a convicted sex offender from the Chagos Islands, emphasising that the arrangement was made at the request of the UK government and that the prisoner will not be integrated into the local community.

Speaking on What’s on Your Mind on ZJB Radio with hosts Basil Chambers and Keyola Greene, the premier sought to reassure residents concerned about the implications of the decision. He confirmed that the prisoner, identified as VT, will be housed at Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) in Brades and will be accompanied by specialised prison officers from the UK.

“We have accepted a prisoner at the request of His Majesty’s Government to be housed in the prison in Montserrat. Not within the community, not to be released within the community, and that prisoner will come along with certain other resources for the prison,” Meade said. “So I don’t understand why we are so concerned that we are bringing such a person onto the island. The person, for all intents and purposes, will not be in the island; the person will be in prison.”

The decision to transfer VT to Montserrat has sparked widespread debate, particularly following reports that the UK deemed the prisoner too dangerous to be housed in England. Addressing concerns that Montserrat is being used as a penal colony, the premier clarified that the UK’s decision was based on asylum laws rather than the prisoner’s level of danger.

“It’s not a matter of the person being too dangerous for England,” Premier Meade explained. “It’s a matter that once the person gets to England, that person can then seek to claim asylum in the UK based on UK asylum laws. The likelihood of that person seeking asylum in Montserrat is very, very remote.”

The premier also pushed back against criticisms that the arrangement was made without public knowledge, stating that the agreement was initiated under the previous administration. “One of the things we promised was to be open with the public. It’s not all the time that we can provide full details because some are highly classified. But what I can say is that we are giving information that should provide solace to the population,” he said.

A major concern among residents has been what Montserrat stands to gain from the agreement, especially given reports that other jurisdictions have received significant financial compensation for similar arrangements. When asked about potential monetary benefits, Premier Meade responded that the UK already provides substantial financial support to Montserrat.

“His Majesty’s Government provides for us 60-plus percent of our recurrent expenditure and most of our capital expenditure. Even if we were not housing the prisoner, they could simply have said, ‘We want the prisoner there, or we cut your money.’ So let’s not boil it down to how much is being provided,” Meade stated. He also hinted that additional resources would be allocated to Montserrat’s prison service but declined to disclose specifics.

The premier assured the public that VT will leave Montserrat upon completion of his sentence. “That prisoner, once they have served their sentence, will have to leave Montserrat. And that’s an assurance which I have asked for in writing,” he affirmed.

While the exact date of VT’s arrival remains undisclosed, Premier Meade emphasised that the government remains in control of the situation and will continue to keep the public informed as necessary.

