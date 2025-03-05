Health Officials Urge Visitors and Locals to Take Precautions During St. Patrick’s Festival

With Montserrat’s highly anticipated St. Patrick’s Festival set to kick off on March 8 and run through March 17, health officials are urging both visitors and residents to take necessary precautions to ensure a safe and healthy celebration. The festival is expected to attract a large influx of visitors from North America and the United Kingdom, increasing the risk of common illnesses and other health concerns.

Penny Maloney, Health Promotion Coordinator in the Ministry of Health, emphasised the importance of preparation and vigilance as the island gears up for the festivities. “As always, we are prepared. We have plans in place for potential outbreaks, including flu and other common illnesses that tend to spike when large crowds gather. However, personal responsibility is key. Practicing good hygiene can go a long way in preventing the spread of illnesses,” she said.

Key Health Guidelines for Visitors

Mrs. Maloney stressed the importance of carrying essential medications for those on prescriptions. “It’s crucial for individuals who rely on medication to travel with an adequate supply, including extra doses in case of an extended stay,” she advised.

She also highlighted the importance of maintaining good hygiene. “We encourage both visitors and locals to wash their hands frequently, use hand sanitizers when necessary, and be cautious about where they eat to avoid foodborne illnesses,” Maloney added. “Stomach bugs are common during large gatherings, so take the necessary steps to stay safe.”

Sexual Health and Responsible Drinking

With heightened social activity during the festival, health officials are also reminding attendees to prioritise sexual health and responsible drinking. “Alcohol consumption often leads to poor decision-making, including risky sexual behavior. We strongly encourage individuals to drink in moderation and practice safe sex. Condoms will be available at various events, and those with specific preferences should bring their own supply,” Maloney advised.

Dr. Faqueeda Watson Jones, Nurse Alex C. Ackie, and Nurse Denelda Henry have been making the rounds bar-hopping and dropping off boxes of condoms to encourage safe sex during the festival and beyond.

The health official further recommended that festivalgoers eat a proper meal before drinking, stay hydrated, and be mindful of their alcohol limits to reduce the risk of accidents and injuries.

Monitoring Health Risks

While common illnesses such as colds and flu are expected, health officials are particularly cautious about the ongoing measles outbreak in the United States. “We are keeping a close eye on measles cases abroad, and we encourage anyone feeling unwell to rest and avoid public events,” Maloney stated.

COVID-19 remains a concern, though officials note that the risks are lower with continued precautionary measures. “Good hygiene remains the best defense against the spread of infections,” she emphasised.

Health Outreach During the Festival

The Ministry of Health will have a visible presence at festival events, offering health information and free resources. “Our team will be at various locations, including the basketball tournament, distributing condoms and providing health screenings,” Maloney said. “We want to ensure everyone enjoys the festival while staying safe.”

A Final Reminder

Mrs. Maloney ended with a call for balance: “Festivals are about celebrating, releasing stress, and enjoying yourself, but it’s important to do so responsibly. Accidents often increase during this period, and many are alcohol-related. We urge everyone to make wise choices, from drinking responsibly to practicing safe sex and maintaining good hygiene. A little caution can ensure that the St. Patrick’s Festival remains a joyful and safe experience for all.”

With thousands expected to participate in the cultural festivities, health officials hope that these guidelines will help prevent unnecessary health risks and keep the celebration running smoothly.

