Montserratians Unite in London to Remember and Give Thanks

Thousands of Montserratians and friends of Montserrat gathered in person and online for a moving Thanksgiving Service held on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at the Methodist Central Hall in Westminster, London. The event commemorated 30 years since the start of activity at the Soufrière Hills Volcano, which forever altered the landscape and lives of the Montserratian people.

Organised by the UK Office of the Government of Montserrat, the service brought together a diverse cross-section of the global Montserratian community, along with dignitaries and special guests, to honour those lost, reflect on the island’s transformation, and celebrate the resilience and unity that have defined the people since eruptions began in 1995. The last eruption occurred in February 2010. On June 25, 1997, 19 people were killed in a pyroclastic flow.

Kei-Retta Farrell, Head of the Montserrat Government UK Office, opened the service by welcoming attendees. “Over 500 people registered to attend in person,” she said. “That is a powerful testament to the ties that connect our Montserratian community across generations and geographies.” She acknowledged the many who travelled from afar and others who joined via ZJB Radio and livestream. “This is a moment of remembrance. In this service, we honour the lives lost in the 1997 eruption, we reflect on the displacement, the communities transformed, and the island forever changed.”

Farrell paid special tribute to the families of those who died, as well as the many dignitaries in attendance, including past and present governors, representatives of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, diplomats, scientists, academics, members of civil society, and cultural ambassadors. “This service reflects a central truth of our story, that faith has sustained us,” she said.

The programme featured a rich mix of cultural and spiritual expression, with performances by God’s Anointed Ministry (G.A.M.), poet Myrle Roach presenting The Day Before, and scripture reading by Antoinette Bramble, the first Black woman to serve as Deputy Mayor of Hackney.

Music was provided by the 30th Anniversary Choir, directed by Leandro Kelly, and the renowned London Community Gospel Choir, founded by Montserratian-born Bazil Meade.

Rev Dr. Ruthlyn Bradshaw delivered the sermon, sharing her experience in the immediate aftermath of the 1997 pyroclastic flow that claimed 19 lives. “I remember standing in my yard, trying to find the words to comfort those who gathered,” she recalled. Her message on that day, which she reiterated in her Sunday sermon was “But God is still God.” She encouraged attendees to reflect on the past and celebrate God’s continued faithfulness: “Hitherto hath the Lord helped us.” Her message offered hope for the future: “Surely there will be more trials and more joys. More prayers and more answers. More fights and more victories to enjoy.”

Prayers were offered by Montserratians from across the UK, with Petra Celestine (Preston) remembering those who died, Pastor Myrtle White (Ipswich) praying for the people of Montserrat, Shauntell Carty (Birmingham) lifting up the diaspora, and Leandro Kelly (London) speaking for Montserrat’s future.

Governor Harriet Cross read a letter on behalf of His Majesty King Charles III, recognising the significance of the occasion. “Thirty years ago, the island of Montserrat was changed forever,” the message read. The King reflected on the loss, the resilience of the people, and his 2008 visit to the island with Queen Camilla. “I was struck by the remarkable resilience of the Montserratian people working together to preserve the island’s unique culture and rich environment… My wife and I send our warmest good wishes to the Montserratian people.”

Former governors Sarah Tucker, Adrian Davis, and Frank Savage, who served during the height of the eruption crisis, were present, joining a service that spanned generations. UK Parliamentarian MP Andrew Rosindell, Janice Panton MBE, the former head of the UK Office were also in attendance.

In her vote of thanks, Kei-Retta Farrell extended gratitude on behalf of the Government of Montserrat. “To our clergy and faith leaders, thank you for grounding this gathering in the faith that continues to sustain our people. To our performers, readers, and dancers, thank you for helping us honour this anniversary through powerful cultural expression.” She also acknowledged the efforts of the 30th Anniversary Planning Group, the New Life Assembly Hackney, and media for helping to make the event accessible to a global audience.

“This service has been a tribute to the past and a commitment to the future, to cultural preservation, to visibility, and to legacy,” Farrell said. “Thank you for standing with us.”

