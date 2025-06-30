New Leadership Takes the Helm at Rotary Club of Montserrat

The Rotary Club of Montserrat ushered in a new chapter of leadership and service on Saturday, June 28, 2025, during its annual Hand Over and Club Officer Installation Ceremony held at Tropical Mansion Suites in Sweeney’s. The evening celebrated the close of a successful Rotary year and the formal installation of new officers across the Rotary, Rotaract, and Interact branches.

Outgoing presidents Keri Matthew (Rotary), Vanessa Mark (Rotaract), and Kierra Daley (Interact) were recognised for their commitment and leadership throughout the 2024–2025 Rotary year. Their collective efforts led to a range of impactful community initiatives and strengthened engagement among the service clubs’ youth arms, the organisation said.

Stepping into the role of Rotary Club President for 2025–2026 is Audris Jno-Baptiste, who shared a personal message on social media reflecting her gratitude and vision:

“With deep gratitude and a profound sense of responsibility, I have been entrusted with the presidency of the Rotary Club of Montserrat 7030. I shall lead with integrity, passion and purpose.”

She also took a moment to celebrate a proud personal milestone, as her son Diego Benjamin was named Interactor of the Year.

“I have seen you grow into a brave, caring, thoughtful and creative young man,” she wrote. “May God continue to bless you always.”

She encouraged the new leadership across the Rotary family with a quote from Helen Keller: “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”

The new club presidents now leading the Rotary family are:

Rotary Club of Montserrat – Audris Jno-Baptiste

Rotaract Club of Montserrat – Annalicia Taylor

Interact Club of Montserrat – Kierra Daley (continuing for a second term)

Honouring Excellence in Service

The evening also spotlighted individuals whose contributions stood out over the past year.

Interact Club Awards:

Interactor of the Year – Diego Benjamin

Above and Beyond Award – Sonaiya Burns

Spirit of Service Award – Siobhan Tuitt, Interact Liaison Officer

Rotary Club Awards:

Above and Beyond Award – Deonne Peters

Director of the Year / Rotarian of the Year – Michelle Cassell, President-Elect

Cassell expressed her appreciation for the honour:

“This is a great honour, one which I humbly and sincerely appreciate, and will treasure for eternity. Rotary service is a calling, and indeed a way of life.”

The Rotary Club of Montserrat congratulates all incoming officers and award recipients and looks ahead to another year dedicated to service, fellowship, and lasting community impact.

