Dignitaries Gather for Montserrat’s 30th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service

The 30th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service marking the start of eruptions at the Soufrière Hills Volcano drew an impressive roster of attendees to Westminster’s Methodist Central Hall on Sunday, June 29. Among those present were three former Governors of Montserrat – Frank Savage, Adrian Davis, and Sarah Tucker, joining current Governor Harriet Cross and her husband.

The event also welcomed UK Parliamentarians, representatives from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and diplomats from Ghana and Ireland. Environmental and conservation partners who have worked on Montserrat were also in attendance, alongside UK-based Montserratian actors and cultural advocates, reflecting the island’s wide-reaching influence.

Head of the Montserrat UK Office, Kei-Retta Farrell said more than 500 people registered to attend the service, with many coming in from other cities across England.

Their collective presence underscored the significance of the occasion; a moment to honour the past while affirming a shared commitment to Montserrat’s future.

The full list of dignitaries and special guests are below:

Governors past and present: Governor Harriet Cross, Former governors Sarah Tucker (2022 – 2025), Adrian Davis (2011 – 2015), and Frank Savage (1993 – 1997)

UK Parliament: Andrew Rosindell MP

Montserrat Government: Former UK Representative Janice Panton MBE

Diplomatic Corps: Representatives from the High Commission of Ghana and the Embassy of Ireland

UK Government: Robbie Bulloch (Director, Overseas Territories and Polar Directorate, FCDO) and Nicholas Jacques (Head of Caribbean and Bermuda Unit, FCDO)

Environmental and Conservation Partners: Representatives from the Joint Nature Conservation Committee, UK Overseas Territories Conservation Forum, Marine Conservation Society, and Oxford ReSET: Rethinking Natural Resources

Civic and Cultural Guests:

Lucie Kitchener (daughter of the late Sir George Martin)

Cllr Ryan Hack (Mayor of Brent)

Cllr Antoinette Bramble (Deputy Mayor of Hackney)

Actors Stedroy Cabey and Khalid Daley

Authors Edward and Josi Flood

Clergy: Pastor Myrtle White, Rev. Rupert Weekes, Minister Gladville Allen, and Rev. Dr. Ruthlyn White

Community Representatives:

Montserrat Overseas People’s Progressive Association (MOPPA)

Montserrat Voices

Preston Montserrat and Friends Association

Supporters from Across the UK: Coaches of attendees travelled from Preston, Ipswich, and Birmingham

