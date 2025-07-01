Premier Meade Represents Montserrat at High-Level Diplomatic Visit to Saint Lucia

Premier Reuben T. Meade is in Saint Lucia this week following a special invitation from the Government of Saint Lucia to participate in a high-level diplomatic visit by His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Premier Meade arrived in Castries on Sunday, June 29, 2025, accompanied by Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment, John P. Osborne.

The visit is part of an official programme designed to mark President Tinubu’s engagement with the Eastern Caribbean. Heads of Government from across the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) were invited to participate in the milestone occasion, which signals a renewed commitment to deepening ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

The programme includes a Special Joint Sitting of the Saint Lucia Senate and House of Assembly, a High-Level Working Luncheon, and an Official Reception at Government House, Morne Fortune.

During the visit, several key initiatives are being advanced:

A visa waiver arrangement for holders of diplomatic and official passports from OECS member states.

Scholarships for citizens of OECS countries to pursue studies in Nigeria.

Deployment of personnel through the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (TAC) to support development across the OECS.

The formal establishment of diplomatic relations between Saint Lucia and Nigeria to create a structured framework for enhanced cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Montserrat’s participation in the visit reinforces its commitment to strengthening diplomatic and development partnerships within the OECS and with international allies.

The Government of Montserrat stated that it is honoured to be represented at this historic occasion, which not only recognises the growing bonds between Nigeria and the Caribbean but also opens new opportunities for intergovernmental collaboration.

Photo Credits – Grenada GIU and OECS Media

