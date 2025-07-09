Scrappy Launches Free Swap Libraries to Ignite Love for Reading on Montserrat

Montserratian soca artist and children’s book author Gavin “Scrappy” Johnson is giving the community a fresh reason to rediscover the joy of reading, with the donation of two new Swap Libraries.

The colourful book-exchange boxes are now open to the public at the Davy Hill Community Centre and the Lookout Bus Shelter.

Johnson, who splits his time between the UK and Montserrat, said the idea was inspired by a desire to encourage a love for learning and literacy in an accessible, community-driven way.

The concept is simple: Take one book, leave one book.

“I have the utmost trust that something as refreshing as this, the community would embrace,” Johnson said. “Not only engage in it, but also preserve the concept of it.”

The initiative is designed to keep books circulating across the island, while also building stronger bonds through shared stories. Johnson, a self-proclaimed lifelong reader, spoke passionately about how reading shaped his worldview.

“There’s so many things I’ve learned through reading that, when I started travelling and meeting people from all walks of life, I already had an idea about behaviour, dialogue, and just having interesting conversations,” he said. “Reading opens your imagination. There’s no limit to what you can learn, fall in love with, or get excited about.”

The Oliver Goes To series, which Johnson writes and publishes, follows the character Oliver Oriole as he visits different Caribbean islands, exploring each one’s culture, cuisine, music and more. Johnson said copies of the books will occasionally be stocked in the swap libraries.

He also hopes to launch community competitions and interactive activities around the initiative. “You could visit your local library, speak to your librarian, and find creative ways to get people engaged again with books and knowledge,” he added.

Johnson is encouraging readers to leave reviews of the books they’ve picked up and share their experiences through social media. The initiative can be followed on Instagram at @OliverOriole. “Let’s use social media to build communities of education, learning, knowledge and excitement,” he said.

He is also open to collaborations to expand the project. “If anyone wants to contribute any swap libraries, definitely reach out,” Johnson said. “We can create something beautiful together.”

The Swap Libraries are a grassroots step towards reigniting curiosity and imagination through literature, one book at a time.

Like this: Like Loading...