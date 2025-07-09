Montserrat Observes National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving Today

Montserrat will observe its National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving as a public holiday, today, Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

The holiday, established by Act No. 13 of 2024 and assented to on May 2, 2024, is recognised annually on the second Wednesday of July. This year’s observance marks a significant moment of national reflection, gratitude, and faith, aligning with the 30th anniversary of the start of volcanic eruptions on the island.

To commemorate the occasion, a national thanksgiving service will be held at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lookout from 5PM, under the auspices of the Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Deputy Premier Veronica Dorsette Hector.

The theme for this inaugural celebration is ‘Faithful God, Grateful People, Thirty Years and Pressing on; Give God His Due.’

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and participate in this moment of collective remembrance and hope.

As a declared public holiday, all banks, shops, stores, and public offices are required to remain closed, in accordance with Section 10 of the Public Holidays Act.

However, the law provides specific exemptions. The following may remain open:

Pharmacies for filling prescriptions and supplying medication

Petrol stations for the sale of fuel, oil, or motor accessories

Garages, but only for the purpose of emergency vehicle repairs

The public is reminded that any person who opens a bank, public office, or shop in contravention of this Act may face a fine of EC$1,000 under Section 12 of the Public Holidays Act.

A few callers to What’s on Your Mind on ZJB Radio questioned why the day was being observed in the middle of the week and not on a Sunday, as it impacts the income of small businesses and workers.

The National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving provides an opportunity for individuals and communities across Montserrat to pause, reflect on the challenges of the past three decades, and express gratitude for the resilience and faith that continue to shape the nation’s journey forward.

