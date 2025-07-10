Montserratian Business Woman Offering a $1000 Grant to a Local Startup

In celebration of 20 years in business, serial entrepreneur Lyandra Hobson is hosting a competition to give away XCD$1000 to a small business.

Hobson, is an online procurement specialist and owner of LHNet Ordering Service, with clients in the public and private sector. Her company provides online purchases, shipping, brokerage, and clearance services She is the author of ‘Own it! A Practical Guide to Achieving the Life You Want and also manages AirBnB rentals on Montserrat.

As an avid supporter of entrepreneurship, the competition is her latest initiative to support others in business. The competition is open to residents with new ideas for a business or already operating for up to three years. There is a short form to complete which must explain how the funds will be used to grow the business.

Enter the competition here.

Find out about other anniversary offers on Facebook and Instagram.

Like this: Like Loading...